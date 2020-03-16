OFFAIAH Releases Single 'Private Show'

Defected regular OFFAIAH returns to the imprint with 'Private Show', his latest dose of expansive, club-focused house, after storming hits 'Soldier', 'Work It Out' and 'Push Pull' ignited dancefloors across the globe.

Listen below!

Kicking off with his Re-Edit, where a deep wandering bassline, swelling pads and tension building drops provide a groove-led backdrop to the seductive vocal. Up next, NYC's Moon Rocket steps up to remix, taking a stripped-back approach with industrial synth stabs and ambient breaks, married with a deepened vocal. Finally, OFFAIAH's original version rounds off the release, where we see the producer flexing his musical muscles by exploring new sounds and tech-leaning influences, producing a cut undoubtedly destined for main room raving.



Doing what he does best, 'Private Show' really shows how OFFAIAH has been honing his production abilities, as he provides a range of stellar mixes that cater for a range of dancefloor dispositions.





