OFFAIAH Releases Single 'Private Show'

Article Pixel Mar. 16, 2020  
OFFAIAH Releases Single 'Private Show'

Defected regular OFFAIAH returns to the imprint with 'Private Show', his latest dose of expansive, club-focused house, after storming hits 'Soldier', 'Work It Out' and 'Push Pull' ignited dancefloors across the globe.

Listen below!

Kicking off with his Re-Edit, where a deep wandering bassline, swelling pads and tension building drops provide a groove-led backdrop to the seductive vocal. Up next, NYC's Moon Rocket steps up to remix, taking a stripped-back approach with industrial synth stabs and ambient breaks, married with a deepened vocal. Finally, OFFAIAH's original version rounds off the release, where we see the producer flexing his musical muscles by exploring new sounds and tech-leaning influences, producing a cut undoubtedly destined for main room raving.

Doing what he does best, 'Private Show' really shows how OFFAIAH has been honing his production abilities, as he provides a range of stellar mixes that cater for a range of dancefloor dispositions.

OFFAIAH Releases Single 'Private Show'
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More Music Stories

From This Author TV News Desk



  • THE HANDMAID'S TALE Season 4 Premiere Date and More Revealed
  • RATINGS: AMERICAN IDOL Continues Demo Reign for ABC on Sunday
  • Guitar Master and Composer Peppino D'Agostino to Release 'Connexion'
  • SiriusXM's UMF Radio to Showcase Ultra Music Festival Experience
  • OFFAIAH Releases Single 'Private Show'
  • Jono Manson Duets with Joan Osborne in 'Loved Me Into Loving Again' Video