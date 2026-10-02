OBSKÜR Release New Single SPEECHLESS Via Disorder and Capitol Records

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Dublin house duo Obskür have released their new single, 'Speechless,' out now via Disorder / Capitol Records. Built around hypnotic vocals and shimmering house grooves, the track sees Obskür explore a deeper side of their sound while maintaining the club-focused energy that has become their signature. Now reaching more than 2.8 million monthly listeners, 'Speechless' arrives as the duo continue their rapid rise following a standout run of shows across the globe.

The new single pairs instantly striking vocals with a polished, after-hours energy. Equally suited for a packed dancefloor or the late-night hours that follow, the record continues to sharpen the duo's distinct identity while expanding the sonic world they have built around their releases.

'We were sent these vocals rather than the usual process of laying something down in person in the studio but when we heard them we were genuinely inspired straight away. We hopped in the studio straight away and start working with them. This has probably been one of the quickest projects we've made recently as it just came to us naturally so fast, with the vocals being a massive inspiration. They reminded us of something you'd hear on a deep house record and it made us want to make something a bit deeper and slower to our usual productions. Sometimes it's the simplest processes that work best. From this, speechless was made.' - Obskür

'Speechless' follows recent releases including 'Look Into My Eyes,' 'Serious' with OMAR+, adding to a catalog that first put the duo on the map with breakout track 'Bayside.' Together, the releases continue to build on the distinct, high-energy house sound that has fueled Obskür's rise from Dublin's club scene to stages around the world. Looking ahead, Obskür have a standout run of October shows across major markets including London, Amsterdam and Brighton, highlighted by the return of their live concept, The System, at Shelter during Amsterdam Dance Event (ADE). As they head into another packed run of international dates, Obskür continue to build on the momentum that has made them one of Dublin's most exciting electronic acts.

Obskür Upcoming Tour Dates

October 3 – Shangri-La presents: Obskür – Cardiff, Wales

October 21 – A'DAM Toren ADE 2026 – Amsterdam, Netherlands

October 23 – Obskür presents: The System – Amsterdam, Netherlands

October 24 – Into the Woods ADE 2026 – Amsterdam, Netherlands

October 31 – Moody Disco Halloween Rave – London, UK

November 27 – WHP presents: 20 Years of The Warehouse Project – Manchester, UK

December 12 - JOY Indoor Festival – Eindhoven, Netherlands

About Obskür

Hailing from Dublin, Lorcan & Faustas met over 10 years ago and have been working on music together ever since. Kicking things off with the Obskür project back in 2019, the duo have had a steady climb upwards in the house world, emerging as two of Ireland's most consistent producers. Early success with tracks such as 'Bayside' and a SoundCloud cult favourite edit of Clara La Sans' 'Let You Go' led the pair to remix artists including Barbara Tucker and Dom Dolla, alongside their own single 'I've Arrived,' which has surpassed 35 million streams on Spotify alone. The duo's touring has included shows in America, Malta and Croatia, a headline show at 5,000-capacity venue in their hometown of Dublin, and a residency at Ibiza's Amnesia every Monday last July, in addition to sold-out shows at Index in Dublin and multiple appearances at Warehouse Project.

Photo Credit: @sophiacarey



Photo Credit: @sophiacarey

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