OASIS to Return for OASIS LIVE '27 Tour

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Oasis have ended months of speculation with the announcement that they will return to the live stage in 2027. Oasis Live '27 will see the band play 38 live shows, visiting Scotland, England, Germany, Spain, Netherlands, France, Italy, the US and Ireland.

With the exception of homecoming shows in Manchester, the tour will see the band perform in a completely new set of locations from the Oasis Live '25 tour. Special guest at all shows will be Richard Ashcroft.

Oasis said: 'START THE CELEBRATIONS!!!! After a period of reflection 'The Most Damaging Pop Cultural Force In Recent British History' has declared itself fit for purpose and will once again return to lift the spirits of the people. Come witness the fitness. It shall be a sight to behold.'

Demand for Oasis Live '27 is expected to be extremely high, and so a registration process has been put in place to reduce queuing times and organized ticket touting in order to give genuine fans the best possible chance to buy tickets. Registration is open now at www.oasisinet.com. For the chance to buy tickets, fans must register before Thursday, September 17 at 8am PT / 11am ET / 4pm BST / 5pm CEST.

Fans who are successful will be sent a unique, non-transferable code to access an allocated onsale window. US onsale windows will vary by city and will take place on Friday, September 25. Fans will be informed directly which of the onsale windows they can access, and at what time.

The registration process is the only public way to buy tickets for Oasis Live '27. There will be no general onsale or other public presales outside of this process. This structure has been created to ensure the purchase process is as fair and smooth as possible for Oasis fans. Standard ticket price is fixed from $122.65 - $541.05 including fees and taxes. Further details about the ticket registration process are available at www.oasisinet.com.

When Oasis announced their return in August 2024, the news dominated conversations across the globe. The now iconic photograph of Noel and Liam Gallagher, standing shoulder to shoulder for the first time in over 15 years, adorned every news channel, social media feed, newspaper front page and broadcast outlet, carried by a tidal wave of excitement from fans who never thought they would see this moment come to be.

The Oasis Live '25 tour became a global cultural phenomenon overnight. During their time away from the stage, new generations around the world had continued to discover the band's music. Fans' love for Oasis only deepened and grew. Expectation reached unprecedented levels, yet no one could have foreseen the euphoria and outpouring of emotion that Oasis' return created. The narrative changed. Joy, unity and togetherness remain. Impulsive moments of celebration, led by the fans, have become folkloric. More than 10 million fans from 158 countries queued to buy tickets. An estimated £1 billion was generated for the UK economy.

What Oasis achieved during 2025 was undeniable, the only question remaining was what lay in store next. A 'pause for a period of reflection' followed. Whilst 10 months have elapsed since the Oasis Live '25 tour finale in Sao Paulo in November 2025, Oasis' seismic comeback continues to be felt globally. 'Wonderwall' was adopted by the football fans as the unofficial national anthem during England's 2026 World Cup campaign. In July 2026, (What's The Story) Morning Glory? overtook The Beatles' Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band to become the UK's best-selling studio album of all time. And on the big screen, Oasis: Don't Look Back In Anger, the landmark film from Steven Knight, directed by Dylan Southern and Will Lovelace received its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival to huge critical acclaim and a deep emotional reaction from the fans.

Oasis Live '27 Tour Dates

May 21 Glasgow, Celtic Park

May 23 Glasgow, Celtic Park

May 25 Glasgow, Celtic Park

May 28 Glasgow, Celtic Park

May 29 Glasgow, Celtic Park

June 04 Manchester, Etihad Stadium

June 06 Manchester, Etihad Stadium

June 08 Manchester, Etihad Stadium

June 11 Manchester, Etihad Stadium

June 12 Manchester, Etihad Stadium

June 15 Manchester, Etihad Stadium

June 18 Manchester, Etihad Stadium

June 19 Manchester, Etihad Stadium

June 22 Manchester, Etihad Stadium

June 25 Manchester, Etihad Stadium

June 26 Manchester, Etihad Stadium

July 02 Munich, Allianz Arena

July 03 Munich, Allianz Arena

July 10 Barcelona, Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

July 11 Barcelona, Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys

July 16 Amsterdam, Johan Cruijff Arena

July 17 Amsterdam, Johan Cruijff Arena

July 23 Paris, Stade de France

July 24 Paris, Stade de France

July 29 Rome, Stadio Olimpico

July 30 Rome, Stadio Olimpico

August 10 Boston, Gillette Stadium

August 13 Boston, Gillette Stadium

August 14 Boston, Gillette Stadium

August 20 Las Vegas, Allegiant Stadium

August 21 Las Vegas, Allegiant Stadium

August 24 Las Vegas, Allegiant Stadium

September 04 Slane Castle, Ireland

September 05 Slane Castle, Ireland

September 11 Knebworth, UK

September 12 Knebworth, UK

September 18 Knebworth, UK

September 19 Knebworth, UK

For more information on Oasis Live '27 go to www.oasisinet.com

Photo Credit: Joshua Halling



Photo Credit: Joshua Halling

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