O.A.R. Announces Summer 2024 Tour Across U.S. With Fitz and the Tantrums & Ripe as Special Guests

Fitz and the Tantrums and Ripe will join as  special guests on dates throughout the run with DJ Logic opening.

By: Nov. 14, 2023

Multi-platinum rock band O.A.R. has announced their latest U.S. tour,  kicking off in July of 2024. 

The band will bring their exhilarating live show to amphitheaters and other renowned venues across the country including Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre,  the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Pier 17 in New York, and many more. 

Fitz and the Tantrums and Ripe will join as  special guests on dates throughout the run with DJ Logic opening.  Full routing can be found below. 

A portion of proceeds from the tour will be donated to the band’s longtime nonprofit, Heard The World Fund, which has raised over $1.2 million since its inception supporting youth and education in underserved communities around the United States. 

Tickets will be available as part of the O.A.R. presale beginning today,  Tuesday, November 14 at 11am PT / 2pm ET with additional presales running throughout the week. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, November 17 at 12pm local time at https://www.liveoar.com/tour

Formed in Maryland nearly three decades  ago, the members of O.A.R. have evolved together over the years to create a  multifaceted group with a devoted fanbase that transcends generations. From playing their first shows at an eighth grade talent show to selling out Madison Square Garden multiple times, the band has proven their strength and longevity time and again. 

This past September, O.A.R. completed a successful 2023 tour with Goo Goo Dolls and multi-set appearance and performers and partners of Oceans Calling Festival in Ocean City, Maryland 

O.A.R.’s Marc Roberge said: “It's time for us to get out there and play a full set, jam out, and have another best summer of our lives. We can’t wait to hang this summer with our friends Fitz and the Tantrums, Ripe and DJ Logic!”

O.A.R. Summer 2024 Tour Dates:

*with Fitz and the Tantrums 

^with Ripe

DJ Logic to appear on all dates except Utah / Florida  

July 16, 2024

Raleigh, NC*

Red Hat Amphitheater

July 18, 2024

Pittsburgh, PA*

Stage AE

July 19, 2024

Asbury Park, NJ*

Stone Pony Summer Stage

July 20, 2024

Boston, MA*

Leader Bank Pavilion

July 21, 2024

Bridgeport, CT*

Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

July 23, 2024

Gilford, NH*

BankNH Pavilion

July 25, 2024

New York, NY*

The Rooftop at Pier 17

July 26, 2024

New York, NY*

The Rooftop at Pier 17

July 27, 2024

Columbia, MD*

Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 28, 2024

Philadelphia, PA*

TD Pavilion at the Mann

July 31, 2024

Atlanta, GA*

Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

August 2, 2024

Houston, TX*

White Oak Music Hall

August 3, 2024

Irving, TX*

The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

August 4, 2024

Austin, TX*

ACL Live at The Moody Theater

August 7, 2024

Phoenix, AZ*

Arizona Financial Theatre

August 8, 2024

Los Angeles, CA*

Greek Theatre

August 9, 2024

San Diego, CA*

Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU

August 10, 2024

Saratoga, CA*

The Mountain Winery - On Sale TBA 

August 13, 2024

Seattle, WA*

Venue TBA - On Sale TBA

August 14, 2024

Bonner, MT*

KettleHouse Amphitheater

August 16, 2024

Salt Lake City, UT*

Venue TBA - On Sale TBA 

August 17, 2024

Vail, CO*

Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater

August 18, 2024

Morrison, CO*

Red Rocks Amphitheatre

August 21, 2024

Maryland Heights, MO*

Saint Louis Music Park

August  23, 2024

Highland Park, IL*

Ravinia Festival - On Sale April 24

August 24, 2024

Sterling Heights, MI*

Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

August 25, 2024

Cleveland, OH*

Jacobs Pavilion

August 27, 2024

Lewiston, NY^

Artpark

August 29, 2024

Columbus, OH^

KEMBA Live!

August 30, 2024

Newport, KY^

MegaCorp Pavilion

August 31, 2024

Indianapolis, IN^

Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

September 1, 2024

Nashville, TN^

Ryman Auditorium

September 4, 2024

Cedar Rapids, IA^

McGrath Amphitheatre

September 5, 2024

Kansas City, MO^

Starlight Theatre

November 14, 2024

Orlando, FL

Hard Rock Live

November 15 2024

Clearwater, FL

The Sound at Coachman Park

November 16, 2024

Boca Raton, FL

Mizner Park Amphitheater

November 17, 2024

St Augustine, FL

The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

About O.A.R.

O.A.R. might just be music’s biggest, best kept secret. The platinum-certified Rockville, MD band has quietly sold out Madison Square Garden twice, filled Red Rocks Amphitheater a dozen times, earned platinum and gold plaques, lit up the Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration, and built one of the most committed fanbases in the world.

The group—Marc Roberge [lead vocals, guitar], Richard On [lead guitar, backing vocals], Chris Culos [drums], Benj Gershman [bass], and Jerry DePizzo [saxophone, guitar, backing vocals] accompanied by Mikel Paris [keys, backing vocals, percussion], and Jon Lampley [trumpet, backing vocals]—have entered a new chapter as a band by releasing their 10th studio album ‘The Arcade’ and embarked on a headlining US tour this Summer with special guests Fitz and the Tantrums.



