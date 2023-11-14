O.A.R. Announces Summer 2024 Tour Across U.S. With Fitz and the Tantrums & Ripe as Special Guests

Multi-platinum rock band O.A.R. has announced their latest U.S. tour, kicking off in July of 2024.

The band will bring their exhilarating live show to amphitheaters and other renowned venues across the country including Colorado’s Red Rocks Amphitheatre, the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Pier 17 in New York, and many more.

Fitz and the Tantrums and Ripe will join as special guests on dates throughout the run with DJ Logic opening. Full routing can be found below.

A portion of proceeds from the tour will be donated to the band’s longtime nonprofit, Heard The World Fund, which has raised over $1.2 million since its inception supporting youth and education in underserved communities around the United States.

Tickets will be available as part of the O.A.R. presale beginning today, Tuesday, November 14 at 11am PT / 2pm ET with additional presales running throughout the week. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, November 17 at 12pm local time at https://www.liveoar.com/tour.

Formed in Maryland nearly three decades ago, the members of O.A.R. have evolved together over the years to create a multifaceted group with a devoted fanbase that transcends generations. From playing their first shows at an eighth grade talent show to selling out Madison Square Garden multiple times, the band has proven their strength and longevity time and again.

This past September, O.A.R. completed a successful 2023 tour with Goo Goo Dolls and multi-set appearance and performers and partners of Oceans Calling Festival in Ocean City, Maryland

O.A.R.’s Marc Roberge said: “It's time for us to get out there and play a full set, jam out, and have another best summer of our lives. We can’t wait to hang this summer with our friends Fitz and the Tantrums, Ripe and DJ Logic!”

O.A.R. Summer 2024 Tour Dates:

*with Fitz and the Tantrums

^with Ripe

DJ Logic to appear on all dates except Utah / Florida

July 16, 2024 Raleigh, NC* Red Hat Amphitheater July 18, 2024 Pittsburgh, PA* Stage AE July 19, 2024 Asbury Park, NJ* Stone Pony Summer Stage July 20, 2024 Boston, MA* Leader Bank Pavilion July 21, 2024 Bridgeport, CT* Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater July 23, 2024 Gilford, NH* BankNH Pavilion July 25, 2024 New York, NY* The Rooftop at Pier 17 July 26, 2024 New York, NY* The Rooftop at Pier 17 July 27, 2024 Columbia, MD* Merriweather Post Pavilion July 28, 2024 Philadelphia, PA* TD Pavilion at the Mann July 31, 2024 Atlanta, GA* Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park August 2, 2024 Houston, TX* White Oak Music Hall August 3, 2024 Irving, TX* The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory August 4, 2024 Austin, TX* ACL Live at The Moody Theater August 7, 2024 Phoenix, AZ* Arizona Financial Theatre August 8, 2024 Los Angeles, CA* Greek Theatre August 9, 2024 San Diego, CA* Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU August 10, 2024 Saratoga, CA* The Mountain Winery - On Sale TBA August 13, 2024 Seattle, WA* Venue TBA - On Sale TBA August 14, 2024 Bonner, MT* KettleHouse Amphitheater August 16, 2024 Salt Lake City, UT* Venue TBA - On Sale TBA August 17, 2024 Vail, CO* Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater August 18, 2024 Morrison, CO* Red Rocks Amphitheatre August 21, 2024 Maryland Heights, MO* Saint Louis Music Park August 23, 2024 Highland Park, IL* Ravinia Festival - On Sale April 24 August 24, 2024 Sterling Heights, MI* Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill August 25, 2024 Cleveland, OH* Jacobs Pavilion August 27, 2024 Lewiston, NY^ Artpark August 29, 2024 Columbus, OH^ KEMBA Live! August 30, 2024 Newport, KY^ MegaCorp Pavilion August 31, 2024 Indianapolis, IN^ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park September 1, 2024 Nashville, TN^ Ryman Auditorium September 4, 2024 Cedar Rapids, IA^ McGrath Amphitheatre September 5, 2024 Kansas City, MO^ Starlight Theatre November 14, 2024 Orlando, FL Hard Rock Live November 15 2024 Clearwater, FL The Sound at Coachman Park November 16, 2024 Boca Raton, FL Mizner Park Amphitheater November 17, 2024 St Augustine, FL The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

About O.A.R.

O.A.R. might just be music’s biggest, best kept secret. The platinum-certified Rockville, MD band has quietly sold out Madison Square Garden twice, filled Red Rocks Amphitheater a dozen times, earned platinum and gold plaques, lit up the Times Square New Year’s Eve celebration, and built one of the most committed fanbases in the world.

The group—Marc Roberge [lead vocals, guitar], Richard On [lead guitar, backing vocals], Chris Culos [drums], Benj Gershman [bass], and Jerry DePizzo [saxophone, guitar, backing vocals] accompanied by Mikel Paris [keys, backing vocals, percussion], and Jon Lampley [trumpet, backing vocals]—have entered a new chapter as a band by releasing their 10th studio album ‘The Arcade’ and embarked on a headlining US tour this Summer with special guests Fitz and the Tantrums.