Nymphlord Shares 'Boardwalk Saturday Night' Ahead of Debut EP This Friday

The song is off her forthcoming debut EP Mothers Cry And Then We Die. out this Friday, August 25th.

By: Aug. 22, 2023

POPULAR

SWEENEY TODD, COMPANY, INTO THE WOODS, And ASSASSINS Remastered Recordings Now Available F Photo 1 SWEENEY TODD, COMPANY, INTO THE WOODS, And ASSASSINS Remastered Recordings Now Available From Sony Masterworks
Reneé Rapp to Debut 'Pretty Girls' Music Video Directed By Cara Delevingne Tomorrow Photo 2 Reneé Rapp to Debut 'Pretty Girls' Music Video Directed By Cara Delevingne
Listen: Hear Idina Menzel's New Dance Album 'Drama Queen' Photo 3 Listen: Hear Idina Menzel's New Dance Album 'Drama Queen'
BOILER ROOM SOUTHALL Announces Programme Lineup Photo 4 BOILER ROOM SOUTHALL Announces Programme Lineup

Nymphlord Shares 'Boardwalk Saturday Night' Ahead of Debut EP This Friday

Nymphlord, the Northern California born-and-bred singer-songwriter and producer, has today shared her latest single, “Boardwalk Saturday Night,” off her forthcoming debut EP Mothers Cry And Then We Die. out this Friday, August 25th on Lauren Records. 

“Boardwalk Saturday Night,” is a gorgeous lo-fi number that showcases her unique blend of nostalgic, ethereal, and modern sounds. She tells us “When I was a kid I used to 'design' t-shirts by laying some two-dimensional object (a big maple leaf, a raggedy-edged cardboard heart) over its fabric and waiting for the sun to work its magic.

Eventually, the rays would strip away any dye the shirt once clung to, revealing the shadow of my chosen shape, island-like as it slowly emerged from the sea of sun-bleached cotton. This song, 'Boardwalk Saturday Night', is that: the faint outline of something that touched me once, but probably never will again. It’s a hazy impression of a sun-drenched memory that I hope can inspire little walks down memory lane for others too.”  

Nymphlord developed her craft by trying to reverse engineer otherworldly (and pricey) plugins on her bedroom floor while plucking an acoustic guitar. Influenced by whisper-in-your-ear punk performances combined with an unshakeable love of top 40 radio, the Nymphlord aesthetic is angsty, ethereal, hopeful, and dissonant.

Danceable, even when the lyrics are low and the mic is too close. Persistently intimate, acoustic strums morph into cavernous electric screams, and feminist themes are explored through the lens of little moments both romantic and platonic.

Mothers Cry And Then We Die. features the previously released tracks “6 Feet Under,” “Bougainvillea” and debut single “Stinks 4 Lyfe,” a song that instantly caught the attention of fans and playlisters alike.

Photo Credit: Austin Alphonse



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Open City Shares New Single Blitz Kids Stay Sick Photo
Open City Shares New Single 'Blitz Kids Stay Sick'

Philadelphia hard-hitting punk and hardcore band Open City offers their newest single, 'Blitz Kids Stay Sick,' from the forthcoming LP Hands In The Honey Jar, via queer, indie record label Get Better Records. It’s a fist-pumping d-beat rager with a lyrical analysis of how individual choices both reflect and mutate into societal failure.

2
Steven Bamidele Drops Head Down Photo
Steven Bamidele Drops 'Head Down'

The release follows fellow album tracks “Kaleidoscope feat. Scarlett Fae”, “Dark Sense Of Humour (Farfisa)” and “Sitting In The Dark” which saw support from Clash Magazine, Tony Minvielle (Jazz FM), BBC Introducing, New Music Friday UK (Spotify) and Stereofox. 

3
The Resonant Rogues Release Show Me Featuring Sierra Ferrell Photo
The Resonant Rogues Release 'Show Me' Featuring Sierra Ferrell

Rooted at the base of the Great Smoky Mountains, Sparrow and Smith have previously called New Orleans and Nashville their musical homes, and the influences can be felt on The Resonant Rogues' self-titled LP. The sounds of Appalachian old-time, classic country, and vintage soul all make appearances in this 12-track stunner.

4
Tex Crick Announces Sweet Dreamin LP Photo
Tex Crick Announces 'Sweet Dreamin' LP

Crick was the first artist signed to Mac DeMarco’s illustrious record label and is thrilled to follow up his acclaimed debut with this poetic, stripped-back collection of piano-led arrangements. In his young career, Crick has already shared stages with  Weyes Blood​, ​Kirin J. Callinan​, John Carroll Kirby, ​Connan Mockasin and Iggy Pop.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

SAM GARRETT Debuts New Album 'Forward to Zion'SAM GARRETT Debuts New Album 'Forward to Zion'
Ann Wilson of Heart to Headline Women Who Rock 6th Annual Benefit ConcertAnn Wilson of Heart to Headline Women Who Rock 6th Annual Benefit Concert
Netflix Gears Up For NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Documentary SeriesNetflix Gears Up For NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs Documentary Series
Danish Netflix Series BABY FEVER Returns for a Second SeasonDanish Netflix Series BABY FEVER Returns for a Second Season

Videos

Video: Kylie Cantrall Drops Music Video With HSMTMTS Cast Video Video: Kylie Cantrall Drops Music Video With HSMTMTS Cast
Miley Cyrus Recreates Iconic 'Hannah Montana' Moment Video
Miley Cyrus Recreates Iconic 'Hannah Montana' Moment
Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video Video
Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video
Inside Opening Night of EL MAGO POP on Broadway Video
Inside Opening Night of EL MAGO POP on Broadway
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SIX
THE BOOK OF MORMON
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
THE LION KING
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE