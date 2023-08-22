Nymphlord Shares 'Boardwalk Saturday Night' Ahead of Debut EP This Friday

Nymphlord, the Northern California born-and-bred singer-songwriter and producer, has today shared her latest single, “Boardwalk Saturday Night,” off her forthcoming debut EP Mothers Cry And Then We Die. out this Friday, August 25th on Lauren Records.

“Boardwalk Saturday Night,” is a gorgeous lo-fi number that showcases her unique blend of nostalgic, ethereal, and modern sounds. She tells us “When I was a kid I used to 'design' t-shirts by laying some two-dimensional object (a big maple leaf, a raggedy-edged cardboard heart) over its fabric and waiting for the sun to work its magic.

Eventually, the rays would strip away any dye the shirt once clung to, revealing the shadow of my chosen shape, island-like as it slowly emerged from the sea of sun-bleached cotton. This song, 'Boardwalk Saturday Night', is that: the faint outline of something that touched me once, but probably never will again. It’s a hazy impression of a sun-drenched memory that I hope can inspire little walks down memory lane for others too.”

Nymphlord developed her craft by trying to reverse engineer otherworldly (and pricey) plugins on her bedroom floor while plucking an acoustic guitar. Influenced by whisper-in-your-ear punk performances combined with an unshakeable love of top 40 radio, the Nymphlord aesthetic is angsty, ethereal, hopeful, and dissonant.

Danceable, even when the lyrics are low and the mic is too close. Persistently intimate, acoustic strums morph into cavernous electric screams, and feminist themes are explored through the lens of little moments both romantic and platonic.

Mothers Cry And Then We Die. features the previously released tracks “6 Feet Under,” “Bougainvillea” and debut single “Stinks 4 Lyfe,” a song that instantly caught the attention of fans and playlisters alike.

Photo Credit: Austin Alphonse