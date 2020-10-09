Nspiring Emo House Collaborative Team Marcus James & RYYZN Share 'Night Light' Single

The single is lifted from their upcoming EP.

Celebrated producer Marcus James has returned with prominent duo RYYZN to release their latest single, 'Night Light' on the 9th of October. The single is lifted from their upcoming EP, which will be available in February, 2021 via Physical Presents. Marcus James is well-known for his collaborative works, having worked with the likes of multi-platinum selling artist Trevor Guthrie, remixed Dylan Matthew's 'Saturday Night' as well as Warped Tour bands Anarbor and Courage My Love. The producer has shared stages with the likes of Robin Schulz, 3LAU, Lost Frequencies, Zeds Dead and many more, as well as toured a large portion of Canada, playing his own headline shows. The rising star has received support from the likes of Your EDM, EDM.com and EARMILK, MrRevillz, Sensual Musique and Tropical House Records. James has also been featured on Spotify and Apple playlists such as mint Canada, New Music Now, Chill House and Dance Favourites, all of which has contributed to his noteworthy play count of over 6 million streams across platforms.

RYYZN is a Vancouver-based duo comprised of David York and Jessie Elias who come from Calgary and Saskatoon respectively. The pair have received significant attention on streaming platforms with features on the tastemaker Youtube channels Audio Library, Mr Revillz, AirwaveMusicTV, Sensual Musique and ChillTracks as well as appearing on the Spotify playlists for New Music Friday: Canada, mint Canada, Indie pop & chill and Fresh Finds. As a result, RYYZN currently sit at an impressive play count of well over 10 million. The duo is best known for their weekly copyright-free series where they have been releasing a song a week for 101 weeks straight since June 2019 and have worked with big names such as Deniz Koyu, BEAUZ, Miles Away and Adam Pearce.

Born and based in the beautiful city of Vancouver, Canada, Marcus James currently has family in the UK and spent three summers in London. Marcus James takes inspiration from all types of music, turning to the likes of Travis Barker of Blink182 who has managed to collaborate with artists from a wide assortment of genres himself, as well as the Snow Patrol's finely crafted lyrics. However, 'Night Light' sits in closer comparison to the likes of Sam Feldt, Lost Frequencies and Robin Schulz.

Marcus James and RYYZN take their fans on a gradual build of slick electronic beats and a memorable bassline. Bringing together romance and the dancefloor, 'Night Light' entices the listener to give in to their desires and "stay the night". Flirty and alluring, the single blends the memories of late summer parties and the casual debauchery that accompanies them.

Marcus James tells us a little about the importance of the single and collaboration, "Night Light is about trying to put on a brave face to the world when things aren't going well. One of the hardest things is to be vulnerable and ask for help, and sometimes when you don't want to talk about it, you just want to be around the person that makes you feel like it's okay to feel this way. As the first single off our upcoming collaborative EP, the lyric video for Night Light really captures how RYYZN and I basically became family over the past year as we worked on these songs. After everything we've been through together, the RYYZN guys and I will always be there to support each other and we have this music to thank for that."





