Nouvo Testamento Announce 'Love Lines' LP & Release New Single

Los Angeles / Bologna based trio, Nuovo Testamento, has taken over dance floors with their uniquely dark Italo disco-flavored pop hits in just a few years.

Following the release of the coldwave cult hit Exposure EP back in 2019 (Avant! Records), their acclaimed full-length New Earth exploded onto the scene with its graceful 1980s-influenced club elements, contagious rhythms and a powerful punch of synth-pop. The release was widely considered across genres to be one of 2021's best underground albums of the year.

Today they're back with the announcement of their highly anticipated second LP, Love Lines, on which Nuovo Testamento continue to explore the light, the dark and exultant personal power in what will undoubtedly become an instant dance classic. Its infectious lead single and video "Heartbeat" hits today, and is a striking preview of what's to come.

Love Lines is an album about proof of life and the joy of survival. Vibrant with Italo disco and Hi-NRG celebration, the record invokes a sense of motion in an often stagnant time and place. Inside the eight new tracks, rich synthesizers and driving percussion testify to the need for movement, connection and autonomy.

Produced by sound engineer Maurizio Baggio (Boy Harsher, The Soft Moon) with vocal recording by Riki, Love Lines is reminiscent of the work of Shep Pettibone, Chris Barbosa and serves as a reminder of the power of pop music.

Nuovo Testamento includes members of hardcore and dark punk royalty Tørsö, Horror Vacui, Crimson Scarlet and touring members of Sheer Mag. Following a successful European run with Riki, they're currently wrapping a full U.S. run supporting The Soft Moon and have confirmed a performance at Homesick Festival in Berkeley in January 2023. The trio has also just confirmed an extensive North American tour supporting Molchat Doma in late Spring of next year; see below for a full list of dates.

Love Lines sees its release March 6, 2023 via Discoteca Italia. It will be available on vinyl limited to 2000 copies, including classic black, baby blue/baby pink (250 copies) and red/white (250 copies). Pre-Order Love Lines Here.

Watch the new music video here:

Nouvo Testamento Live Dates

Dec 06: Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line *

Dec 07: Chicago, IL - Metro *

Dec 08: Detroit, MI - El Club *

Dec 09: Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground *

Dec 10: Montreal, QC - S.A.T. *

Dec 11: Boston, MA - The Sinclair *

Dec 13: Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda's

Dec 15: Nashville, TN - The East Room

Dec 16: New Orleans, LA - Siberia

Dec 17: Austin, TX - Empire Control Room

Dec 18: El Paso, TX - The Reagan

Jan 21: Berkeley, CA - Homesick Festival at The UC Theatre

Mar 30: Chicago, IL - Riviera Theater ~

Mar 31: Detroit, MI - St Andrews Hall ~

Apr 01: Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Hall ~

Apr 02: Montreal, QC - M Telus ~

Apr 04: Boston, MA - Roadrunner ~

Apr 06: Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer ~

Apr 07: New York, NY - Terminal 5 ~

Apr 08: Washington, DC - 9:30 Club ~

Apr 12: Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel ~

Apr 13: Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse ~

Apr 14: Orlando, FL - Plaza Live ~

Apr 15: Saint Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live ~

Apr 16: Ft Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room ~

Apr 19: Louisville, KY - Old Forester's Paristown Hall ~

Apr 20: Nashville, TN - Eastside Bowl ~

Apr 21: St Louis, MO - The Factory ~

Apr 22: Kansas City, MO - The Truman ~

Apr 23: Oklahoma City, OK - Tower Theatre ~

Apr 25: New Orleans, LA - House of Blues ~

Apr 26: Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center ~

Apr 27: San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theater ~

Apr 28: Austin, TX - Stubb's Amphitheater ~

Apr 29: Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom ~

May 01: El Paso, TX - Lowbrow Palace ~

May 02: Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre ~

May 04: Denver, CO - Ogden Theater ~

May 06: Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot ~

May 09: Boise, ID - Knitting Factory Concert House ~

May 11: Vancouver, BC - Harbour Event Centre ~

May 12: Seattle, WA - Showbox Sodo ~

May 13: Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom ~

May 16: Santa Cruz, CA - Catalyst ~

May 17: San Francisco, CA - The Warfield ~

May 18: Los Angeles, CA - TBA ~

May 19: Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren ~

* w / The Soft Moon

~ w/ Molchat Doma