Northwest String Summit Adds Leftover Salmon, Shovels & Rope, Goose, & More

For the droves of fans who block off dates months in advance, repeatedly caravan with friends to North Plains, Oregon, and grow their festival families year after year, Northwest String Summit continues to add world-class entertainment to their already stacked lineup for their 19th annual event. Bringing fans of bluegrass, rock and roll, and everything in between to the beautiful Horning's Hideout on the weekend of July 16-19, 2020, Northwest String Summit saved more than a few extra surprises for their final lineup announcement.

Joining an already stacked String Summit lineup are festival veterans Leftover Salmon featuring Bonnie Paine, South Carolina folk powerhouse duo Shovels & Rope, jam-world golden boys Goose (2 Sets), clever and eloquent singer-songwriter John Craigie & Friends, Elephant Revival's Bonnie Paine & Friends, Cosmic Twang featuring Nicki Bluhm with Tony Furtado, World's Finest, Yak Attack, Life During Wartime performs Remain In Light, Tony Furtado, Chris Worth & David Jacobs-Strain, Pete Kartsounes, Taarka, Rainbow Girls, Caitlin Jemma, Andrew McConathy, Band of Comerados, Far Out West, Dave Johnston & Justin Garber, Meadow Mountain, Banshee Tree, Pioneer Mother, Mackenzie Page, Pajama Jam, and Kyle Ledson.

Tickets for Northwest String Summit 2020 are now on sale, including the Ultimate Peacock Club VIP Experience which bundles two four-day passes, two Ultimate Peacock Club VIP Experience tickets, unlimited shuttle pass, and parking (more than $1500 value), and Expedition Glamping campsites designed to accommodate 2 adults in total comfort in a canvas glamping tent with a queen bed, mattress, linens, and pillows along with all the comforts of home; nightstand, table, chairs, rug, coat rack, and more.

4-day passes, parking passes, Peacock Club VIP experiences, basecamp, and glamping packages are available for purchase here. If the pass you are in search of is sold out, check CashorTrade's NWSS page.

Today's lineup announcement is in addition to previously announced performers for String Summit 2020: Greensky Bluegrass, Umphrey's McGee playing one rare acoustic set and one fully electrified set, Yonder Mountain String Band, The Infamous Stringdusters, Fruition, Colter Wall, Sam Bush Band, Keller & The Keels, Dave Bruzza: Unsafe At Any Speed, Larry Keel Experience with String Summit Artist At Large, Kyle Tuttle, Benny "Burle" Galloway, Cascade Crescendo, Brad Parsons Gospel Hour, Handmade Moments, Upstate, Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley, Them Coulee Boys, Armchair Boogie, Pixie and the Partygrass Boys, Bowregard, Chicken Wire Empire, Lost Ox, and 2019 Band Competition Winners, One Way Traffic.

Also announced this week is the partnership between String Summit and CashorTrade, the first social network where fans buy, sell, and trade tickets at face value. Touted as the "Airbnb of tickets" (Al.com), CashorTrade has worked tirelessly to provide fans with the face value experience.

"Northwest String Summit is a true celebration of American roots music. Like CashorTrade, it has an incredibly dedicated fan base who come back time and time again. We're so proud to become part of such a great tradition," says CashorTrade co-founder and CEO Brando Rich.

"We want to take care of our fans, protect those buying tickets from scalping and scamming, and give those who can't make it a free place to sell their ticket if they have to," says String Summit director Skye McDonald.

For more information on upcoming artist announcements and ticketing, please visit stringsummit.com.





Related Articles View More Music Stories