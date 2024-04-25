The Lovely Eggs Share Single 'Nothing/Everything' From Visual Artists Wood And Harrison

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



For The Lovely Eggs being in a band is a way of life. It’s about art. It’s about creativity and expression. It’s about following your own path, doing things your own way and it’s about doing what you want. And it’s about taking the longest song you’ve written to date and releasing it as a single! “Nothing/Everything” is the UK psych-punk duo's latest single, available at midnight digitally and on limited-edition yellow 7” vinyl.

The track arrives with a video created by contemporary visual artists Wood and Harrison, who are best known for their works of physical minimalist performance, exhibiting in Tate, MoMA, and Centre Pompidou.

Lifted from the band’s forthcoming Eggsistentialism album, due out May 17, new single clocks in at just over seven-minutes and is nothing short of The Lovely Eggs magnum opus about life. It’s gorgeously melodic, uplifting yet melancholic, and sparkling with psychedelic glitter.

“'Nothing/Everything' is the Yin/Yang of life,” explains singer Holly Ross. “There’s hope and despair, patience and frustration, the mundane and the extraordinary. There is a universal and eternal magic within the everyday world around us that needs to be recognised, especially when the chips are down. This song is simply what is. It’s not looking forward or back. It’s us now. It’s uplifting and it’s tragic."

We are huge fans of Wood and Harrison,” adds Holly. “As soon as we discovered their work, we felt an immediate connection with what they were doing and drew parallels between what they seemed to be expressing through their art with what we are trying to achieve through music. We had such a clear vision that they had to make the video for ‘Nothing/Everything’. We love their work and we’re so glad that they could be involved."

We are a duo; The Lovely Eggs are a duo. Two add two makes four apparently. That makes sense. We make everything ourselves; they make everything themselves. But us making a video for a song they made made sense. It’s a beautiful song,” state Wood and Harrison.

"Nothing/Everything" is released April 26 as a limited edition 7” on yellow vinyl with more out of this world artwork by illustrator Casey Raymond. The A-side features the full 7-minute 02s second opus, while the flip features a single edit cut. Pre-order here.

In true Lovely Eggs style, every 7” copy bought direct from the band’s website will include a limited-edition collectible mystery scratch card. What will you win? Nothing? Or Everything? Designed by Dead Human and made in collaboration with artists Wood and Harrison, each scratch card will contain a hidden message alongside a secret code, the meaning of which will be revealed in the fullness of time!

Once again, the album was recorded by the band at home in Lancaster with production work from Dave Fridmann (Flaming Lips/Tame Impala). They flew to America in December 2023 to mix the album in Fridmann’s studio in upstate New York and the results are without doubt the most expansive, mind-melting ten songs the band have delivered yet.

Operating in a world when true authenticity is hard to find, The Lovely Eggs are one of the most exciting, innovative and genuine bands around. Welcome to their world. Welcome to Eggland.

Eggsistentialism track-listing:

01. Death Grip Kids

02. Nothing/Everything

03. Meeting Friends at Night

04. People TV

05. My Mood Wave

06. I Don't F*cking Know What I'm Gunna Do

07. Memory Man

08. Things

09. Echo You

10. I am Gaia

Photo credit: Darren Andrew