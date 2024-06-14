Normani Unveils Highly Anticipated Album 'DOPAMINE'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Normani has officially released her highly anticipated debut album, DOPAMINE via RCA Records. This album signifies a bold and transformative chapter for the 28-year-old artist, as she fully embraces her sexuality and celebrates her journey into divine femininity.

DOPAMINE represents a season of liberation and freedom, capturing Normani’s evolution to this pivotal moment. The album title, inspired by the happiness-inducing brain chemical, reflects the joy and euphoria infused in her music. Special guest features include James Blake and Gunna, with background vocals from Brandy.

The album opens with the electrifying lead single "Big Boy," where Normani exudes unshakeable confidence, boasting about her platinum hits and Billboard successes. With a nod to her Texan roots, she declares, "Pimpin’ like C I was brought up on it," setting the tone for an album that is as bold as it is introspective. "Still," which samples Houston rapper Mike Jones' "Still Tippin’," further cements her connection to her hometown. The track is a vibrant homage to Houston's rich hip-hop culture, with Normani's voice dripping with swagger as she sings and pledges, "I hold it down for my city."

The sultry tracks "All Yours" and "Lights On" showcase Normani's sensuality with provocative lyrics that leave little to the imagination. In "Take My Time," she switches gears with a playful, dance-pop electronic vibe that's impossible to resist. "Insomnia," plunges into the depths of heartache, with poignant lines like, "I wish you didn’t call me, cause so much s reminds me of, cause every time you call me, it’s giving me insomnia."

The album also includes the two leading singles that Normani released in the past three months. "1:59" featuring Gunna, which Billboard praised as "another reminder of the project's promise, with the singer waxing poetic about a steamy encounter in between Gunna's animated crooning," and "Candy Paint," described by Paper Mag as “a certified trunk-rattler, paying tribute to her Houston heritage and demonstrating her formidable vocal ability.”

“Tantrums” offers a surprising twist with James Blake, revealing a side of him we've never heard before. The album concludes with the chart-topping single "Wild Side," featuring Cardi B, a perfect finale to a diverse and dynamic collection.

DOPAMINE is a masterful blend of sounds and genres, reflecting the multifaceted talent that is Normani. This project, years in the making, is a testament to her dedication and artistry. She has poured her heart and soul into every note, delivering a body of work that is as personal as it is universal. DOPAMINE is now available on all major streaming platforms.

DOPAMINE Tracklist:

Big Boy Still All Yours Lights On Take My Time Insomnia Candy Paint Grip 1:59 (feat. Gunna) Distance Tantrums (feat. James Blake) Little Secrets Wild Side (feat. Cardi B)

About Normani:

Normani is multi-platinum recording artist, songwriter, dancer, and philanthropist best known for her repeated chart-topping pop/R&B hits and unshakable anthems spiked with style, soul, and spirit. The New Orleans/Texas-raised multi-hyphenate rose to international fame as a member of pop juggernaut Fifth Harmony, performing to sold out arenas, gathering awards, and releasing a string of multi platinum hits. In 2018, she kickstarted her solo career with the quintuple-platinum “Love Lies” [feat. Khalid] and shortly thereafter released the quadruple-platinum “Dancing With A Stranger” with Sam Smith - marking her spot as a one to watch solo artist breaking out with two Top 10 bows on the Billboard Top 200 within a year. Her trajectory of success continued with subsequent hit singles “Motivation” (Platinum), “Diamonds” [with Megan Thee Stallion] and “Wild Side” [feat. Cardi B] – the latter of which ascended to #1 on Billboard’s Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop charts. In between tallying billions of streams, she has garnered six BMI Awards, two iHeartRadio Music Awards, a MTV Video Music Award, a Variety Hitmaker Award and a Soul Train Music Award. Despite her worldwide catapult to fame, Normani has stayed true to her roots, giving back at every turn. She is the Diversity Ambassador for The Cybersmile Foundation, a non-profit organization committed to tackling all forms of cyberbullying and online abuse, as well as a Global Ambassador for the American Cancer Society.

