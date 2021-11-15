Norm Lewis Joins Reba McEntire on 'Living & Learning' Podcast

Spotify's "Living & Learning with Reba McEntire" is currently airing its second season where beloved country music icon and host Reba McEntire is letting fans join her journey to discuss and grow with some of her famous friends.

This week's episode features a conversation between Reba and her Christmas In Tune co-star Norm Lewis. The acclaimed Broadway star and screen actor chats with Reba about theater, cherished holiday traditions and more. Plus, Norm brings up what Broadway role he thought Reba was born to play.

Lewis also tells a story about how he had forgotten his lines during a performance of The Little Mermaid on Broadway:

"I was doing the show The Little Mermaid on Broadway, and I was honored to play the king. I was the father, King Triton, and I had just yelled at Ariel. My daughter and I said, 'Go to your room,' right? And she storms off. Well, you know, being that it's a Disney show, there's a lot of children that are in the audience, and there was this kid just out of the blue... I've been doing the show maybe a year, and this kid yelled out after I yelled and said, 'I hate you.' And I stopped and I looked in the audience and I couldn't think of my next line and I've been doing it a year, couldn't think of my next line."

