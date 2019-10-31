Noah Cyrus Releases New Song and Music Video 'fuckyounoah'

A modern day love/hate affair; "fyounoah" is a song inspired by the daily anxieties, self-doubt and need for assurance (aka "likes") induced under glare of social media. Platinum-selling RECORDS/Columbia Records artist Noah Cyrus wrote the song after a particularly testing time both behind closed doors and online, and has released it alongside an official music video, directed by Symone Ridgell, in honor of her favorite holiday, Halloween. The video premiered on PAPER Magazine, who also revealed today that Noah Cyrus is their Halloween cover star.



"My sounds may change but my lyrics are always from my heart and soul." Noah reveals. "I never want to be tied to a genre. I make what I want to make in the moment." Watch the official music video for "fyounoah" below!

Earlier this month, Noah Cyrus performed her current single 'July' on CBS' The Late Late Show with James Corden. The single continues to gain momentum with growing global radio and playlist support, currently sitting at an impressive 55 MILLION combined global streams and counting. The Lonely Collection is a limited edition collaboration between Noah and The Crystal Campaign, inspired by her song and video for 'Lonely,' which features choir members sourced by The Los Angeles LGBT Center's Music Program. Noah is donating 100% of her proceeds to The Jed Foundation, a non-profit organization which protects emotional health and prevents suicide for our nation's teens and young adults.



"fyounoah" is out everywhere now.

Credit: Brian Ziff / PAPER Magazine





