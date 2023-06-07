Noah Cyrus Announces Summer & Fall Headlining Tour Dates

GRAMMY® nominated, multi-platinum selling RECORDS/Columbia Records artist Noah Cyrus announces a string of headlining summer and fall tour dates in support of her critically acclaimed debut album, The Hardest Part.

The 22-city tour kicks off August 24 at the Vogue Theatre in Vancouver, BC and includes stops in Spokane, Portland, Seattle, Boulder, St. Louis, Orlando, Charlotte, Richmond, Detroit, Indianapolis and more before concluding September 30 in Louisville, KY.

Fans can sign up for early access to tickets beginning Tuesday, June 6, at 10am PT via https://www.noahcyrus.com/#tour. This exclusive artist presale runs Wednesday, June 7 at 10am local through Thursday, June 8 at 11:59pm local time. VIP packages will also be available. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, June 9 at 10am local time.

Noah is also scheduled to make appearances at several festivals and fairs throughout the summer and fall, including the Snohomish Block Party in Snohomish, WA on August 26, the Alaska State Fair on September 4, Ogden Twilight in Utah on September 6(TICKETS), the Moon River Festival in Chattanooga, TN on September 10 (TICKETS) and the Treeline Music Festival in Columbia, MO on October 1 (TICKETS). For more information go to: https://www.noahcyrus.com

For a list of all upcoming tour dates and to purchase tickets, please visit https://www.noahcyrus.com/#tour.

This past spring, Noah released a stirring duet with Vance Joy, ‘Everybody Needs Someone,’ performing the track live on ABC’s American Idol ). ‘Everybody Needs Someone’ is Cyrus’ first musical offering in 2023, following the 2022 release of her critically acclaimed debut album, The Hardest Part [Records/Columbia Records], and special deluxe version that followed.

Produced by Mike Crossey, the album features new songs ‘Set For Life’ as well as alternative versions of ‘Noah (Stand Still)’ Ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, ‘Hardest Part,’ ‘Ready To Go,’ ‘Unfinished’ and ‘I Burned LA Down.’

Already, Cyrus has accumulated an impressive 4.8 BILLION combined streams to date, with songs from The Hardest Part already amassing more than 186 MILLION combined streams and counting. In a whirlwind of loss, heartbreak, and chaos, Noah Cyrus grabbed the reins, took control of her life, and has been able to finally tell her story like never before.

Today, the Nashville-born musician, singer and songwriter uncovers the kind of strength you only find from within and has shared it with the world through this heartfelt and deeply personal body of work that is both timeless as much as it is of the now.

“These songs all mean so much to me—they’re straight from my heart, my brain, and my body,” Cyrus states. “Every song is important to the story, and for the first time I’m revealing my complete and honest truth.” Described as “a compact yet emotionally resonant collection of Laurel Canyon-recalling pop” by Rolling Stone who gave the album 4/5 stars, as did American Songwriter.

Variety praised that it “leaves the listener wanting more,” while Forbes hailed it“album of the year.” The album was also included on several end of year ‘Best Of’ lists, including spots on Rolling Stone’s ‘Best 100 Albums of 2022' List (at No. 20), as well as their ‘100 Best Songs of 2022’ List (‘I Burned LA Down’), Forbes’ list of the ‘Best Music of 2022’ and UPROXX list of the “Best Pop Albums of 2022” and more.

Stay tuned for exciting new updates from Noah Cyrus, coming soon.

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

08/24 - Vogue Theatre - Vancouver, BC^

08/26 - Snohomish Block Party - Snohomish, WA**

08/27 - Knitting Factory - Spokane, WA^

08/29 - Knitting Factory - Boise, ID^

08/31 - McDonald Theatre - Eugene, OR^

09/01 - Crystal Ballroom - Portland, OR^

09/02 - The Showbox - Seattle, WA^

09/04 – Alaska State Fair – Palmer, AK**

09/06 – Ogden Twilight – Ogden, UTZ**

09/07 - Boulder Theater - Boulder, CO^

09/09 - Delmar Hall - St. Louis, MO^

09/10 – Moon River Festival – Chattanooga, TN**

09/12 - The Beacham - Orlando, FL^

09/13 - Jannus Live - St. Petersburg, FL^

09/15 - The Senate - Columbia, SC^

09/16 - The Underground @ Fillmore - Charlotte, NC^

09/17 - Lincoln Theater - Raleigh, NC^

09/19 - Jefferson Theater - Charlottesville, VA^

09/20 - The National - Richmond, VA^

09/21 - The NorVa - Norfolk, VA^

09/23 - Newport Music Hall - Columbus, OH^

09/24 - Majestic Theatre - Detroit, MI^

09/26 - The Intersection - Grand Rapids, MI^

09/27 - MegaCorp Pavilion - Newport, KY^

09/28 - Deluxe at Old National Centre - Indianapolis, IN^

09/30 - Mercury Ballroom - Louisville, KY^

10/01 - Treeline Music Festival - Columbia, MO**

^Headline Performance

**Festival or Fair Performance