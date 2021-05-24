Noah Cyrus Announces Intimate 2021 Shows

GRAMMY nominated artist and songwriter Noah Cyrus has announced two intimate live dates in New York and Los Angeles, heralding the exciting return of live music. On August 27, Noah will play the recently renovated NYC staple, Irving Plaza, followed by a show at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles on September 24. Tickets for both shows are on sale now. For more information and to purchase, please visit www.noahcyrus.com/tour/.



Noah is also confirmed to appear at the Wonderstruck festival in Cleveland, OH on July 25th. Other confirmed live dates include the previously announced Ogden Amphitheater on September 4th alongside Ant Clemons and September 17th at the Life Is Beautiful Festival in Las Vegas. To stay up to date on upcoming live shows, check out Noah's official website.



The announcement of live dates follow the release of Noah's release with Australian singer-songwriter and producer, PJ Harding for their collaborative debut EP PEOPLE DON'T CHANGE out now via RECORDS/RCA Records (LISTEN). The project was announced with the release of lead single and a companion video "Dear August" , which Esquire described as "catchy folk-country" and a "call for hope in the throes of personal struggle."



The collaborative EP comes after her latest release and music video for "All Three," as well as a very special and intimate handful of live performances, titled Noah Cyrus - Live From Freehand, LA. Shot recently in Downtown Los Angeles, Noah performed 5 of her self-penned songs from her recent critically acclaimed 'The End Of Everything' EP, and serves as the perfect reminder as to why the 21-year-old Nashville-born artist was nominated as Best New Artist at this year's 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards in the first place. Watch the live session HERE.



In other news, Noah's hit single "July" has been certified RIAA DOUBLE PLATINUM in North America. The timeless hit continues to grow, amassing more than 850 million combined streams to date, also reaching TRIPLE PLATINUM in Australia, Canada and Ireland. "July" is from her critically acclaimed 2020 EP release 'The End Of Everything'. Listen HERE.

NOAH CYRUS LIVE DATES

07/25 - Wonderstruck - Kirtland, OH (TICKETS)

08/27 - Irving Plaza - New York, NY (TICKETS)

09/04 - Ogden Amphitheater - Ogden, UT (TICKETS)

09/17 - Life Is Beautiful - Las Vegas, NV (TICKETS)

09/24 - Fonda Theatre - Los Angeles, CA (TICKETS)