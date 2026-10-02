NoCap Releases HEAVEN ON MARS Album

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RIAA-platinum certified rapper NoCap has released his new album, Heaven On Mars, available now across all major streaming platforms. Anchored by the standout focus track '1B,' the project serves as the culmination of an intentional rollout that included fan-favorite singles 'Leverage,' 'Basic Burner,' and 'Angels Smile.' The album also features a notable lone guest appearance from 4 Karri. The official video for 241 / Glitchin is out today.

The album marks NoCap's first full-length body of work since June 2024's critically acclaimed, chart-climbing project, BEFORE I DISAPPEAR AGAIN. While Heaven on Mars represents NoCap's first cohesive album cycle in two years, the Mobile, Alabama native has kept his fanbase fed over the last couple of years with a string of heavily streamed standalone singles, including 'Fine s' and 'Planet Out.'

Known for his intricate wordplay, unique melodic cadences, and raw, vulnerable storytelling, NoCap has steadily cemented his place as one of the most underrated forces in modern rap. He enters this new album cycle backed by a dedicated core audience and momentum, boasting over 1 billion views across YouTube, RIAA Platinum-certified hits like 'Ghetto Angels' and 'Vaccine,' and a track record of selling out headline tours in top streaming markets like Atlanta, Dallas, Chicago, Houston, and Charlotte.

With Heaven on Mars, NoCap is primed for a breakout year, intentional about widening his audience and pushing his artistry further into the cultural forefront. Led by the energy of '1B' alongside its precursors, the project delivers the emotional depth and sharp bars that his day-one listeners know, while introducing an elevated sound designed to reach new audiences globally.

Tracklist

1. Astronaut Tears / Love Don't Stay

2. GPS

3. Basic Burner

4. Turks & Caicos

5. Agency

6. 6am

7. Angels Smile

8. 1B / Shift

9. Caller ID

10. Leverage

11. Feed A Loner

12. Pretty Ting

13. Would You Remember

14. Said It All

15. 241 / Glitchin

16. 16 Years Old

17. Complicated

18. Matrix

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