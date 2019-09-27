No Relationship? No Problem, In EmiSunshine's New Single 'Crimson Moon'

Like many singer/songwriters, EmiSunshine is a storyteller, often basing her songs on personal experiences or those of people she knows or places she has visited. Her new single, "Crimson Moon," was inspired by a café where she once performed.

"The idea came from The Crimson Moon in Dahlonega, Georgia," Emi said. "I fell in love with it. I started imagining what it would be like to meet someone there and then break up with them. It's a bittersweet ballad about losing love but realizing that you'll be okay on your own."

"Yeah, I'm better off all alone / A promise ring on my hand is still just a stone / I don't need to be in love / I may be young but I'm woman enough / To be happy on my own, don't you call my bluff."

">Listen to "Crimson Moon" here.

"Crimson Moon" is the first single off the upcoming album, "Family Wars," by EmiSunshine and The Rain, her family band comprised of her father, Randall Hamilton (bass); brother, John Hamilton (guitar and mandolin); and "Uncle" Bobby Hill (drums). Emi plays the ukulele, as she has done since she was a little girl, busking on sidewalks in East Tennessee, soon attracting national attention when her mom's iPhone videos went viral.

Now 15, Emi is known for her powerful voice and precocious songwriting, frequently collaborating with her mother, songwriter Alisha Hamilton, and others. Emi and her mother wrote "Crimson Moon" with help from Fish Fisher, an "outlaw-country" artist whose music has been characterized as "PsychedliGrass, "Acoustic-Sludge," "Ghettobilly" and as equally rowdy-sounding styles. But there is nothing rowdy about "Crimson Moon."

Rolling Stone once named EmiSunshine among "10 new country artists you need to know," but her music is more than country. Her upcoming album is more Americana, with hints of bluegrass and gospel. "Family Wars" the album, will be released on October 18.

"Crimson Moon" is available on most digital platforms and at TheEmiSunshine.com.





