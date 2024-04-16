Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Adds New Dates For ALL THE GOOD TIMES: The Farewell Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Nitty Gritty Dirt Band has announced additional tour dates including stops in Des Moines, New York City, Morristown and more, and that the tour will be extending into 2025.

With their recent announcement of ALL THE GOOD TIMES: The Farewell Tour, GRAMMY® Award winners Nitty Gritty Dirt Band made it clear that their time spent on long bus rides and multi-city tours is finally winding down, but they also let fans know that this career-spanning celebration isn’t ending anytime soon.

“The response to the tour has been tremendous—we can't thank you enough!," the band said in a statement. "We're excited to add several more dates this fall and keep the good times rolling. There is no way we can hit all the cities we want to this year, so rest assured this tour will expand into next year. We hope to see you out there!"

In select markets, NGDB will be joined by special guests including Jerry Douglas, Mae Estes, Trey Hensley, Early James, Tommy Prine, Sister Sadie, and Brit Taylor. NGDB also has appearances slated with Hank Williams Jr. and Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit.

All announced tour dates can be found below, with the newly added shows highlighted. Tickets for this round of additions will be available on Friday, April 19 at 10 AM local time in each respective market for most shows. VIP packages are available for many tour dates. For more information, please visit nittygritty.com/tour and stay tuned for future updates.

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band’s 2024 ALL THE GOOD TIMES: The Farewell Tour Dates

April 25 – Shreveport, LA - The Strand Theatre °

April 27 – New Orleans, LA - New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

April 28 – Oxford, AL - Oxford Performing Arts Center °

May 9 – Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre at Old National Centre ^

May 10 – Harris, MI - Island Resort & Casino

May 11 – Harris, MI - Island Resort & Casino

May 12 – Joliet, IL - Rialto Square Theatre ^

May 14 – Warren, OH - Robins Theatre ⁄

May 16 – Wheeling, WV - Capitol Theatre ⁄

May 17 – Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek *

May 18 – Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live *

May 19 – Knoxville, TN - Tennessee Theatre !

June 21 – Mankato, MN - Vetter Stone Amphitheater

June 22 – Cedar Rapids, IA - McGrath Amphitheatre

June 23 – Bayfield, WI - Lake Superior Big Top Chautauqua

June 25 – Madison, WI - Barrymore Theatre

June 27 – Sioux Falls, SD - The Alliance

June 28 – Mahnomen, MN - Shooting Star Casino & Hotel

June 29 – Bismarck, ND - Belle Mehus Auditorium

June 30 – Dauphin, MB, Canada - Dauphin's Countryfest

July 11 – Mayetta, KS - Prairie Band Casino & Resort

July 12 – Jefferson City, MO - Capital Region MU Health Care Amphitheater

July 13 – Newkirk, OK - 7 Clans First Council Casino

July 14 – Bentonville, AR - The Momentary

July 25 – Lubbock, TX - The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences - Helen DeVitt Jones Theater

July 26 – New Braunfels, TX - Whitewater Amphitheater #

July 27 – Fort Worth, TX - Bass Performance Hall

July 28 – Amarillo, TX - Globe-News Center For The Performing Arts

Aug. 8 – Napa Valley, CA - Napa Town and Country Fair

Aug. 10 – Park City, UT - The Amphitheater at Canyons Village ◊

Aug. 11 – Denver, CO - Paramount Theater

Aug. 13 – Grand Junction, CO - Amphitheater at Las Colonias Park ◊

Aug. 16 – Chandler, AZ - Gila River Hotels & Casinos - The Showroom at Wild Horse Pass

Aug. 17 – Indio, CA - Fantasy Springs Resort Casino - Special Events Center

Aug. 18 – Tucson, AZ - Fox Tucson Theatre

Sept. 12 – Waite Park, MN - The Ledge Amphitheater +

Sept. 13 – Des Moines, IA - Hoyt Sherman Place +

Sept. 14 – Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center *

Sept. 15 – Evansville, IN - Old National Events Plaza - Aiken Theatre +

Oct. 3 – Portsmouth, NH - The Music Hall ›

Oct. 4 – Waterloo, NY - del Lago Resort & Casino ›

Oct. 5 – Patchogue, NY - Patchogue Theatre ›

Oct. 6 – New York City, NY - Adler Hall ›

Oct. 9 – Morristown, NJ - Mayo Performing Arts Center +

Oct. 10 – Jim Thorpe, PA - Penn's Peak +

Oct. 11 – Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre +

Oct. 12 – Shippensburg, PA - Luhrs Center +

* with Hank Williams, Jr.

# with Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

° with Special Guest Early James

^ with Special Guest Mae Estes

⁄ with Special Guest Trey Hensley

! with Special Guest Sister Sadie

+ with Special Guest Brit Taylor

› with Special Guest Tommy Prine

◊ with Very Special Guest Jerry Douglas

New additions in bold

About Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

With one of the most compelling lineups in the group’s storied history, The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, featuring founding members Jeff Hanna (lead vocals, guitar) and Jimmie Fadden (drums, harmonica, vocals); longtime bandmate Bob Carpenter (keys, vocals)—a member since 1980; along with Jim Photoglo (bass, vocals); Jaime Hanna (guitar, vocals); and Ross Holmes (fiddle, mandolin, vocals); remains one of the most accomplished bands in American roots music. The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band played their first gig in 1966 in Southern California as a jug band and by 1969 had become a cornerstone of the burgeoning country-rock community. Their career breakthrough came in 1970 with the release of the record Uncle Charlie & His Dog Teddy and the single “Mr. Bojangles,” a folksy Top 10 pop hit that brought roots music to the national forefront. In 1972, they released the first of three groundbreaking Will The Circle Be Unbroken records, collaborating with many of the best bluegrass, country, and folk artists in the world. The band also has enjoyed vast success on the U.S. Country charts with hits like "Fishin' In The Dark," "Modern Day Romance," and "Long Hard Road." The Dirt Band are GRAMMY®, CMA, and IBMA Award winners, and their Nitty Gritty Dirt Band & Friends - Fifty Years, Circlin' Back! for PBS was an Emmy Award-winning television special. The Dirt Band’s latest album, Dirt Does Dylan—released in 2022—has received widespread critical acclaim. More at nittygritty.com/history. In January of 2024, the band announced ALL THE GOOD TIMES: The Farewell Tour, a celebratory victory lap of shows to honor the band’s nearly 60 years of music-making.