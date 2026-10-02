Nine Below Zero to Launch 2027 50th Anniversary European Tour
The South East London blues group will feature iconic guests including THE JAM bassist Bruce Foxton and legendary guitarist Robbie McIntosh.
Dennis Greaves and Mark Feltham, the founding members of Nine Below Zero, started making music and playing live together in South East London back in 1977. Celebrating 50 years of creating and playing some of the finest UK Rhythm n Blues, Nine Below Zero are embarking on a bespoke European Tour in 2027, with very special guests joining them on stage, including iconic Jam bassist Bruce Foxton, fast-rising Zac Schulze, incredible blues pianist Ben Waters, legendary guitarist Robbie McIntosh and long-standing co-performers Dr Feelgood.
More dates will be announced and added to the tour over the coming months.
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