Nikka Costa Releases 'It's Just Love' from Upcoming Dirty Disco Album

The LA-based soul and funk singer Nikka Costa has just released her third single “It’s Just Love” after returning from a six-year hiatus with "Dirty Disco" and “Keep It High”.

Known for her powerful vocals, dynamic stage presence, and diverse musical influences, Nikka Costa returns from a musical career break with future-forward disco-inspired sounds. “It’s Just Love” is “a song about being able to love who you want and everyone else should just mind their own damn business. Period.” Nikka says.



These first three singles fully set the tone for her disco and soul-fused, progressive album Dirty Disco, which will be released on June 7th. It was recorded with and produced by Justin Stanley (Prince, Jamie Lidell, Beck, etc.).



Along with the talents of versatile musicians such as Brandon Coleman (Kamasi Washington, Thundercat, Donald Glover, Flying Lotus), Greg Phillinganes (Michael Jackson, Stevie Wonder) and Kaveh Rastegar (John Legend, Beck), Nikka Costa brings you in her Dirty Disco immersive world.



Each performance offers a glimpse into Nikka Costa’s immense talent and charismatic stage presence with previous support shows for Prince, Lenny Kravitz, Coldplay, Pink, etc. She’s excited to announce new live dates to celebrate Dirty Disco shortly.

Photo Credit: Bobbi Rich