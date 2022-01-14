Nija Announces Solo Debut Project 'Don't Say I Didn't Warn You'

Today, Capitol Records recording artist Nija announced the January 28 release of her debut solo project, Don't Say I Didn't Warn You, and unveiled the album's cover artwork. Now available for pre-order and pre-save here, Don't Say I Didn't Warn You is a brash and self-assured work - an R&B project that takes cues from hip-hop's confidence and pairs it with a no-nonsense approach all Nija's own. It was executive produced by Jack Rochon.

"I'm taking the power role," says Nija. "There's vulnerability in the music but it's a different approach. Instead of, 'Oh you hurt me,' it's like, 'Damn you did that to me? That's crazy. I'ma move on but you fed up for that.'"

After dropping her first three singles in 2021 - "Ease My Mind (Come Over)," "Finesse" and "On Call" - Nija has been dropping hints about the project by posting snippets on YouTube and TikTok and sharing playlists on Spotify and TIDAL. She's been named as one of Vevo DSCVR Artists To Watch 2022 and was tapped by Spotify to help launch its new Lyrics feature.

Born in New Jersey and now based in Los Angeles, Nija had written scores of Billboard Hot 100 hits before she had even turned 21 Rolling Stone called her "one of music's most sought-after songwriters." Now - at 23 - the three-time GRAMMY Award-winning contributor is gaining widespread acclaim for her own music and relishing in the freedom to fully express herself. People said, "the brain behind some of the biggest hits...is now ready to make a name for herself." VIBE hailed her as "a vocal talent whose sultry tone brings her lyrics to life.

"There's a stigma against songwriters turning into artists because usually they give all their sauce away," says Nija. "But I've always made sure I went above and beyond people's expectations, so don't say I didn't warn you about that."