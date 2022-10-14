Niiko X Swae Drop New Record 'Nothing on Earth'

Following their remix of Armin van Buuren and Maia Wright's multi-million-stream single 'One More Time', American duo NIIKO X SWAE continue to cement their status as one of electronic music's hottest names with another stellar single release: 'Nothing On Earth' featuring NYC-based singer-songwriter Allie Crystal.

Talking about something so meaningful it can forever be the wind beneath wings, NIIKO x SWAE's new release on Armada Music brings dance music aficionados one step closer to heaven. Matching Allie Crystal's fair timbre with light chords and a gorgeous palette of sounds, 'Nothing On Earth' is one of those otherworldly tracks fans would happily replay forever after.

"When Allie sent us this vocal, it caught our attention immediately", NIIKO x SWAE say. "We felt the message clearly as if it was the last thing we could have kept with us on this earth, and we wanted the production to match this message, to be something powerful, uplifting and memorable. It conveys that life is all about cherishing the little things: a relationship, a nice gesture or anything that makes you feel like there's nothing on earth that will make you happier."

Childhood friends and LA based duo, NIIKO X SWAE, spent their early days learning to produce and dreaming of pioneering a new lane in House Music. Flash forward to today, NIIKO X SWAE have become regulars in dance music, recently releasing their major collaboration with Nicky Romero called 'Easy'.

The single has amassed over 2 million cross-platform streams in one month, with over 14 New Music Friday's and placements on Happy Beats, Dance Party, Power Hour, DanceXL, and more. Beyond this collab, NXS' debut 'Field Trip' EP has tallied over 2.5 million streams since its release with the focus single, 'I Ain't Going Home' charting on the Billboard Dance Airplay chart after receiving airplay from BPM, Music Choice, Evolution and more.

Furthermore, the Tao Las Vegas residents, have become a staple to any successful remix package, releasing remixes for Bebe Rexha, Armin Van Buuren, Mark Tuan and more. NIIKO X SWAE's Sacrifice remix for Bebe Rexha has seen a multitude of success, topping 4 million streams since its release.

The remix earned a top spot on KISS FM's "Top 20 Beats of the Week", helping lead Sacrifice to #1 at Dance Radio. The guys have also been tapped for other high-profile, unreleased collaborations alongside Deorro, MOTi and more. NXS are also excited to continue aggressively touring, recently finishing up their debut 'Slippery When Wet' Tour which included over 15 sold out shows across the country the 2022 summer.

Listen to the new single here: