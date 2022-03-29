Night Palace Shares New Single 'Stranger Powers'

Athens, Georgia and NYC-based act Night Palace will release their debut album Diving Rings this Friday, April 1 via Park The Van. The sparkling collection has earned acclaim spanning Under The Radar, Indie Shuffle, Audiofemme, Consequence, SiriusXMU, Flagpole and more.

Today, they share "Stranger Powers," a lush, dreamy meditation on moments of understanding one's own power. Frontwoman Avery Draut recounts the feeling of skateboarding down a hill while being held by a friend, a feeling she hopes to emulate with this track. "This is a song about stepping into our agency," Draut says, "about embracing the responsibility that comes with our power, and growing into symbiosis with our communities."

On the eleven tracks of Diving Rings, Draut relies on the emotions that come with searching for what previous generations have already found. For her, "the experience of continuously discovering the tools available to us, especially those left to us by our grandmothers, is exhilarating magic."

Draut's poetic recollection is complimented by soft, syrupy vocals, creating an echochamber of viscerally intimate songs and interludes. The album comes together through the inspiration of her grandmother and oceanic themes of lightness-to trust the unknown surroundings and know the water is teeming with life.

Watch the official visualizer for the new single here:

US Tour Dates

4/15: Fernandina Beach, FL @ Mocama Beer Co. (with Heffner)

4/16: Savannah, GA @ El Rocko Lounge (with Heffner, Joshydrop)

4/20: Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade - Purgatory (with Bellows, Thick Paint)

4/24: Athens, GA @ Buvez (with Mia Joy) Album Release Party

4/25: Birmingham, AL @ Saturn (with Mia Joy, Bulging, Sugarplums)

4/26: Nashville, TN @ TBA (with Mia Joy, Local Opener)

4/27: Louisville, KY @ TBA

4/28: Indianapolis, IN @ TBA

4/29: Chicago, IL @ Cole's (with Mia Joy)

4/30: Pittsburgh, PA @ TBA

5/1: Philadelphia, PA @ TBA

5/2: Brooklyn, NY @ TBA (with Bobbie Lovesong)