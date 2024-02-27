Nigerian Record Producer Kourage Beatz NSI Releases New Single ''You''

Emerging luminary, Kourage Beatz NSI, also recognized as Skopy Lonky, has unveiled his inaugural single of 2024, the enthralling "You." Describing it as a love-infused anthem to inspire his devoted fan base, the Abia State-native producer showcases his artistic prowess with this cultural expression.

Articulating the genesis of the song, the maestro, rooted in Aba, Abia, underscores his fervent devotion to afrobeats, trap, and hip-hop genres. "You" transcends the boundaries of a mere love song, evolving into a poignant cultural narrative designed to uplift and motivate.

Hailing from Aba, Abia State, Kourage Beatz NSI underwent his formative education in his hometown and currently pursues a degree in Telecommunications Engineering at the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO).

Recounting his musical odyssey, the polymath producer delineates his evolution from a DJ to music production in 2020, nominated for the best sound recording in the TNMA awards, Kourage Beatz NSI is a Nigerian record producer known for his blends with trap, R&B and Afrobeat music, drawing inspiration from early exposure to diverse producers. While contemplating the acquisition of vocal and lyrical skills, he actively engages in songwriting for collaborative projects.

His latest opus, "You," commands national acclaim and has secured a distinguished position in the top five of the Afrobeat music chart on the Arab platform, Anghami.

In discussing his ambitions to permeate the Nigerian music landscape, Kourage Beatz NSI underscores his adeptness in identifying and seizing latent opportunities. Foreshadowing collaborations with eminent artists, he tantalizingly hints at an impending joint album slated for release later this year. In his own words, "I present a fusion of afrobeat, hip-hop, and trap melodies for my afsicionados, promising an infusion of pulsating vigor in forthcoming endeavors."