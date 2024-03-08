Nigerian Afro-Fusion Star Omah Lay Shares 'Holy Ghost (Martin Solveig Remix)'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Setting the pace for the culture in 2024, Nigerian Afro-fusion star Omah Lay recharges and reignites his single “Holy Ghost” with a brand new Martin Solveig Remix out now. Stream “Holy Ghost (Martin Solveig Remix)” via Sire Records.

It notably marks Omah's first collaboration with the multiplatinum French producer, DJ, and artist. Solveig adds yet another dimension to this boundary-crossing banger. Strings accent a syncopated Afrobeats groove as electronics underline the instantly arresting vocals. The Remix surges with dancefloor-ready energy tailormade to make bodies move around the world.

Meanwhile, the original “Holy Ghost” has notably tallied over 100 million global streams and 7.5 million YouTube views on the music video. Beyond catapulting to #1 across African streaming platforms, it earned critical acclaim. In addition to plugs from the likes of Bella Naija and more, FAULT raved, “‘Holy Ghost' stands as Omah Lay's most distinctive and inspiring piece of work to date, leaving a lasting impression on audiences worldwide.”

WONDERLAND. christened him “one of the most captivating names in Afrobeats,” sharing a Photo Diary of “the triumphant London return of the Afrobeats superstar.” It also remains his fastest-tracking US single to date!

At the same time, he has continued to make headlines. Viral antics at a recent concert ignited a firestorm of debate on social media with Omah riling up the internet as chronicled by BuzzFeed, HotNewHipHop, and more.

Last summer, Omah unveiled the deluxe edition of his album Boy Alone which has over one billion global streams. Listen HERE. Right out of the gate, it incited widespread critical applause, garnering a 2023 Headies Award for Best Male Artist and Album, with Complex UK noting, “Omah Lay is keen to show another side to himself with the recently released deluxe version.”

Beyond its 450 million global streams, the "soso" music video has notably generated over 111 million YouTube views. The Los Angeles Times spoke to Omah for an all-encompassing Afrobeats feature, and he delivered a stellar performance on NPR Tiny Desk HERE. Overall, the album garnered attention from The New York Times, HYPEBEAST, The FADER, Billboard, NME, and more.

As a sought-after collaborator, Omah Lay has also lent his instantly recognizable voice to a string of notable tracks such as German superstar Luciano's "Another Vibe," Libianca's “People,” Victony's “Soweto,” Bella Shmurda's “Philo,” and last year, he teamed up with Big Boss Vette on "I Can't Stop," which was featured on the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse soundtrack. Omah's Boy Alone Deluxe expands his hit tracks, delving deeper and sharing fresh ideas that hint at the great things ahead for the Nigerian star.

ABOUT OMAH LAY

With his darkly sparkling vocals, evocative storytelling, and contagious rhythms, Omah Lay is one of Nigeria's most talked about innovators. The 25-year-old singer and producer's brand of Afro-fusion effortlessly pulls from his deep personal history with West Africa's percussion-heavy highlife genre, as well as his enthusiasm for the popular sounds of his generation—from classic rap to the Afro-beats empire flourishing in his home base of Lagos. He released his major label debut album Boy Alone to critical praise in 2022 which saw him sell out his second U.S. headlining tour.

Previously he released his two inventive EPs in 2020, Get Layd and What Have We Done. On each project his voice beautifully unravels tales that range from introspective to romantic to gratifyingly explicit, and expertly laid over lush and soulful production. Layered with vivid scenarios and heartfelt confessions, Omah Lay's rich music not only depicts a young man daring to reveal his grittiest vices and innermost feelings, but also doubles as a fascinating window into Afro-fusion's bright and expansive future.