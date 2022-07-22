Nicolle Galyon Releases Long-Awaited Debut Album 'Firstborn'

Award-winning songwriter Nicolle Galyon's long-awaited debut album, firstborn, is out now on her own label, Songs & Daughters, via CmdShft. In celebration of the release, the official music video for "tendencies.," directed by Claire Schaper, is debuting today. Moreover, in partnership with CMT, Galyon's three music videos-"tendencies.," "self care." and "winner."-will air back to back on the Paramount billboard in Times Square today at 12:00pm ET and 5:00pm ET.

Reflecting on the album, Galyon shares, "It is not lost on me that most artists releasing their debut album are about 20 years younger than me, which is often why the themes of this record rarely see the light of day. This record is not for Nashville. Or the radio. Or even for me necessarily. It is for my kids, Charlie & Ford, who I hope-partly because of firstborn-will one day do the precious work of digging deep into their own life stories. I pray they will one day know where they came from...because I fought to leave them something that showed them who they came from. And today this woman is bold and vulnerable and tough and honest and fiercely committed to showing up. Much like my own mother did for me, 38 years ago today, when I was firstborn in a town called Winner."

A striking personal statement twenty years in the making, firstborn is Galyon's life story in song form. From her humble beginnings that lead her towards a life of overachieving, to grappling with knowing only half of her family tree, to the constant juggle between motherhood and career and everything in between. The project, which will also include a complete visual component, is a musical memoir and fully realized artistic declaration from one of Nashville's most successful and beloved songwriters.

Already receiving critical attention, The Tennessean praises, "a star-making statement all her own that reckons with her humanity and humility in equal measure," and continues, "Galyon is perhaps the best songwriter in a town where folks have been known to write multiple iconic songs before eating breakfast." Additionally, Music Row proclaims, "a simply lovely outing pairing her intimate soprano with a spare, folkie production that wafts like a spring breeze. This is music to get lost in," while CMT declares, "an introspective finely-crafted musical autobiography."

Produced by King Henry and Jimmy Robbins, the eleven-track album features songwriting collaborations with Robbins, Sloan, Kelsea Ballerini, Hillary Lindsey, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Emily Weisband, Rodney Clawson and more.

Born in Winner, SD, raised in Sterling, KS and now based in Nashville, TN, Galyon has written nine #1 singles including Miranda Lambert's ACM Award-winning "Automatic" and Dan + Shay's multi-platinum, ACM Award-winning "Tequila." She's also received a Grammy and CMA Awards nomination, earned a Triple Play Award and was honored by BMI as their 2019 Songwriter of the Year.

In addition to her work as a songwriter and artist, Galyon founded the female-focused label and publishing house, Songs & Daughters, in 2019, which includes artists Hailey Whitters, Tiera Kennedy, Madison Kozak, Lauren Watkins and more. Galyon was named 2020 Kansan of the Year for her continued service and commitment to her home state, which includes partnering with SongFarm and Save The Music to install a recording studio in Sterling High School and others throughout the country.

