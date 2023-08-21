Nicole Moudaber Remixes Louie Vega 'Feel So Right' Featuring Honey Dijon

The remix is out now on Nervous Records. 

By: Aug. 21, 2023

Nicole Moudaber Remixes Louie Vega 'Feel So Right' Featuring Honey Dijon

Despite a packed summer season, Techno queen Nicole Moudaber has been whipping up a plethora of tracks, including a raw new remix of Louie Vega’s ‘Feel So Right ‘ ft. Honey Dijon – out now on Nervous Records. 

For her own rework, Moudaber opts to strip thing back, leaving just a handful of core elements in play, with the care, attention and nuanced power she affords each one of these, making her remix the truly, remarkable, cogent heater that it is. 

Part of a stacked remix package, that also features the likes of Seth Troxler, Tedd Patterson, and DJ Deep, with this latest edit, Nicole proves once again why she is one of the most sought-after DJs on the planet.

Listen to the new remix here:



