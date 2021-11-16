Nicole Laurel Teases New Song CHRISTMAS WITHOUT YOU

Manila, Philippines--Sweet memories of Christmas past, while waiting for the cold holiday nights to turn into the more familiar warmth of your beloved's embrace, set the mood in singer-actress Nicole Asensio's video teaser to her latest Christmas ditty, "Christmas Without You." A thank you note to Nicole's fans and friends who supported her artistic endeavors in the previously tricky 12 months, "Christmas Without You" is "a soulful blend of intimate memories, raw and honest vocals, plus a rich brassy sound" Nicole has been known for.

A prequel of sorts to her Christmas song offering last year, "See You This Christmas," Nicole's latest original composition, whose lyrics she co-wrote with singer-songwriter and producer Sam Akins, finally gives a face to Nicole's music video persona's beau, Ranty Portento of "Pinoy Big Brother" fame. Ranty plays Nicole's romantic lead in "Christmas Without You's" promotional video whose snippets were released on YouTube days ago.

Brought about by bingeing Christmas-themed movies on Netflix, Nicole wrote "Christmas Without You" first lyric draft and melody, which she thought of consulting with Sam. "Together, we made a few lyrical adjustments," she said. "I loved what he [Sam] did with the ending, which we have retained in the coda.

"Thematically, I wanted the song to traverse from having the persona alone in the present day go plunging into her memories with her lover. Hence, a musical shift of sorts was in order."

Together with co-producer Ira Cruz, Nicole has tapped jazz big band arranger Michael Guevarra to write the song's extensive big band section. Otep Concepcion (drums), AMP Big Band's Simon Tan (upright bass), Ira (guitar and bells), Nikko Rivera (keys), Lester Sorilla (trumpet), and Darius Mendoza (trombone) have completed their set of talented Filipino musicians-Michael even played the saxophone himself.

"Christmas Without You" is distributed and published by Warner Music Philippines.

Besides releasing "Christmas Without You," Nicole also headlines a concert in Dubai via the Veon convention and stars in the film-to-stage adaptation of the Philippine Stagers Foundation's original musical "Katips," where Nicole acts opposite matinee idol Jerome Ponce in leading roles.

In this year's "Awit Awards," Nicole has been nominated in eight different categories, including "Best Female Performer" and "Best Song."