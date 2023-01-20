Nico Losada Releases New Single 'Mañanas'

Nico Losada follows up his 2022 singles with "Mañanas" - the fourth track taken from his debut album Nueva Generación due for release on March 31st via Ultra.

A plucky and soulful track, "Mañanas" takes the listener on an entrancing journey saturated with traditional rhythms and chants on top of a smooth, snappy beat. Released today, the single joins already released "Vistas Panorámicas", "La Monita" and "Waking Love" all taken from his 10-track project - an experimental exploration of electronic-meets-Latin music.

Losada reflects on making the single, "With Mañanas I was combining all these euphoric musical elements into one song; The cumbia rhythm, the joyful singing and my personal fun playing with the guitar."

Losada's debut solo project, Nueva Generación acts as a beautiful tribute to his love for dance, electronic and Colombian music. He created the record to explore his fascination with mixing different musical ideas, specifically Latin American rhythms, with whatever instrument he had at hand. It features cumbia, Afro-Colombian bullerengue, samples of gaita flutes, and house rhythms - all at a chilled tempo.

Nico Losada makes lush, ethereal soundscapes that meld Latin American rhythms, dance music, and ambient dreamscapes. As Salt Cathedral, he and Juliana Ronderos have been making joyful, tropical dance-pop tracks without boundaries for more than a decade.

Nico has earned production & writing credits on music with Big Freeda, Little Jesus, and Matigyahu, and received support from artists like Buscabulla, Empress Of, Matisyahu, & Simon Mejia of Bomba Estereo, plus media support from Worldwide FM, Mixmag, NPR, Remezcla, Dublab, Noisey en Español, Rolling Stone Mexico, Analogue Records, and Discogs.

Listen to the new single here: