Nicky Youre Releases New Single 'Shut Me Up'

23-year-old indie-pop artist Nicky Youre has released his infectious new song "Shut Me Up." The track, produced by Cirkut (Britney Spears, Sam Smith), arrives alongside an official video that finds Nicky detailing the steps to clear your head when nervous about making the first move in a relationship. Watch the Matt Shaffar-directed video below.

In speaking about "Shut Me Up," Nicky says: "This song was written & produced with some of my all-time favorite collaborators and friends. When we wrote this song last year, I had no clue so many people would connect to it the same way I did. To me, this song is about feeling excited for the unknown. Uncertainty is something that scares me and makes me feel hopeful at the same time. Knowing that something good might come from an unknown situation always calms down the nerves and brings me confidence and comfort.

'Shut Me Up' talks about that time in relationships when you're unsure how someone feels about you. It's the moment in relationships when you think you know how they feel, but neither of you have said it out loud to each other.

It's the awkward stage where you keep the conversations going because you're scared to make the first move. Sometimes it feels like you just need a little bit of help by your partner to shut you up and make it for you. I only hope and wish you can use this song to shut your next partner up ;)"

Nominated for an iHeartRadio Music Award and Kids' Choice Award, 2023 is already proving to be another exciting year for the singer/songwriter. Earlier this week Nicky announced his first-ever headline shows at Los Angeles' Moroccan Lounge and New York's Baby's All Right on March 30 and April 18, respectively.

Tickets are on sale now, visit here for more information. Additionally, Nicky teamed up with Diane Warren for original song "Found" from the forthcoming animated Netflix film 'The Magician's Elephant' releasing March 17.

"Shut Me Up" follows the November release of "Eyes On You" and Nicky's breakout hit, RIAA-certified Platinum smash "Sunroof," which spent 11 consecutive weeks in the Top 10 on Billboard's Hot 100 (peaked at #4), was the most heard song on US radio in 2022, and made various year-end lists including Billboard's 'Best 100 Songs of 2022' and Los Angeles Times' '100 Best Songs (of 2022).'

Photo Credit: Ethan Phan