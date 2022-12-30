Nicky Romero Puts His Own Spin on Loud 'N Bright's 'To The Floor.'

What a story. The Dutch duo Loud' N Bright sent Nicky Romero their track "To The Floor" as a promo earlier this year, and the Protocol labelhead liked it so much that he decided to put his own spin on it and let the duo release it. Romero's edit honors Loud 'N Bright's booty-shaking original while adding some high-energy grooves.

The track's driving, bouncy bassline, and catchy vocal riffs make it absolutely perfect for nights getting down in the club. "To The Floor" is in line with Nicky's recent sonic direction on tracks like "Back To Where We Started" with Afrojack and "For The People" with Third Party, as well as his earlier solo singles such as "Techtronic" and "Myriad."

Municipal Recordings launched in February 2022, so it's a treat for that young but fast-rising label to welcome Nicky Romero to its growing catalog of releases.

Mouhriz and Olivier performed at the same party when they met each other. Instead of playing solo that night, they decided to play together, and immediately there was chemistry. They began collaborating under the name Loud' N Bright in 2015, playing different venues in the Netherlands and organizing their club nights.

In 2016, they started making music together. Uploaded Progressive- and Future-House remixes on Soundcloud and YouTube resulted in playing at leading festivals in the Netherlands, Belgium, and Denmark. Loud 'N Bright has managed to stand out from the crowd and gain increasing recognition with their innovative style of rhythmic Tech House. "

Our goal is to make a unique sound which people across the world will recognize. We need to work hard to accomplish our goals, but the best thing about it is that we can party a lot along the way."

After taking the world by storm with early hits such as "Legacy" with Krewella and the #1 single "I Could Be The One" with Avicii, Nicky Romero quickly proved that his talent is ever-evolving and here to stay.

After launching his Protocol Recordings imprint in 2012, the renowned performer, producer, and label head continued his personal successes with a string of high-profile releases, ranging from collaborations with Armin van Buuren, David Guetta, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, W&W, Timmy Trumpet and Steve Aoki to remixes for the likes of Robin Schulz, Kygo, Rita Ora, Steve Aoki, Martin Garrix, Jess Glynne and more.

While showcasing his label's roster via his weekly Protocol Radio show, Nicky Romero continues to innovate and evolve, and with his annual "Nicky Romero & Friends" ADE showcase and the launch of Monocule alter-ego, he keeps proving his ability to turn into gold everything he touches.

Listen to the new single here: