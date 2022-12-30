Nicky Romero Puts His Own Spin on Loud 'N Bright's 'To The Floor.'
Municipal Recordings launched in February 2022.
What a story. The Dutch duo Loud' N Bright sent Nicky Romero their track "To The Floor" as a promo earlier this year, and the Protocol labelhead liked it so much that he decided to put his own spin on it and let the duo release it. Romero's edit honors Loud 'N Bright's booty-shaking original while adding some high-energy grooves.
The track's driving, bouncy bassline, and catchy vocal riffs make it absolutely perfect for nights getting down in the club. "To The Floor" is in line with Nicky's recent sonic direction on tracks like "Back To Where We Started" with Afrojack and "For The People" with Third Party, as well as his earlier solo singles such as "Techtronic" and "Myriad."
Municipal Recordings launched in February 2022, so it's a treat for that young but fast-rising label to welcome Nicky Romero to its growing catalog of releases.
Mouhriz and Olivier performed at the same party when they met each other. Instead of playing solo that night, they decided to play together, and immediately there was chemistry. They began collaborating under the name Loud' N Bright in 2015, playing different venues in the Netherlands and organizing their club nights.
In 2016, they started making music together. Uploaded Progressive- and Future-House remixes on Soundcloud and YouTube resulted in playing at leading festivals in the Netherlands, Belgium, and Denmark. Loud 'N Bright has managed to stand out from the crowd and gain increasing recognition with their innovative style of rhythmic Tech House. "
Our goal is to make a unique sound which people across the world will recognize. We need to work hard to accomplish our goals, but the best thing about it is that we can party a lot along the way."
After taking the world by storm with early hits such as "Legacy" with Krewella and the #1 single "I Could Be The One" with Avicii, Nicky Romero quickly proved that his talent is ever-evolving and here to stay.
After launching his Protocol Recordings imprint in 2012, the renowned performer, producer, and label head continued his personal successes with a string of high-profile releases, ranging from collaborations with Armin van Buuren, David Guetta, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, W&W, Timmy Trumpet and Steve Aoki to remixes for the likes of Robin Schulz, Kygo, Rita Ora, Steve Aoki, Martin Garrix, Jess Glynne and more.
While showcasing his label's roster via his weekly Protocol Radio show, Nicky Romero continues to innovate and evolve, and with his annual "Nicky Romero & Friends" ADE showcase and the launch of Monocule alter-ego, he keeps proving his ability to turn into gold everything he touches.
Listen to the new single here:
From This Author - Michael Major
December 30, 2022
Frank Kimbrough 2003-2006 brings together 2003’s Lullabluebye, featuring longtime collaborators Ben Allison (bass) and Matt Wilson (drums); and the 2005 follow-up, Play, boasting a new trio with the then relatively unknown bassist Masa Kamaguchi alongside legendary drummer Paul Motian.
Marhsall Jefferson Collaborates with Rudimental and House Gospel Choir on New Track 'FWD'
December 30, 2022
Get ready to end the year with an otherworldly musical experience. Chicago house music legend Marshall Jefferson is closing out 2022 with a unique collaboration with U.K. dance act Rudimental and House Gospel Choir now with “FWD.” The vivacious and uplifting house single out now on Helix Records.
Funk, Jazz & Soul Quintet The Motet Drop Instrumental LP Single 'Draccus'
December 30, 2022
But even after their 20+ years of accolades and recognition, the legendary outfit - composed of Dave Watts (drums), Joey Porter (keys), Garrett Sayers (bass), Drew Sayers (keys and saxophone), and Ryan Jalbert (guitar) - are still exploring new sonic and thematic ideas. Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!
Madonna Releases 'Back That Up to the Beat' Demo
December 30, 2022
Madonna has released the demo and sped up version of 'Back That Up to the Beat.' Originally created in 2015, the song was released as a deluxe track on her 2019 LP, 'Madame X.' Madonna had a busy 2022, releasing FINALLY ENOUGH LOVE: 50 NUMBER ONES, a 50-track remix collection that explores the singer's dominance on the Billboard Dance Club.
Canadian Music Legend Ian Tyson, CM AOE, Has Died at 89
December 30, 2022
Ian Tyson upped stakes from Vancouver Island and hitchhiked to Toronto, where he met a young singer from small-town Ontario called Sylvia Fricker. As Ian & Sylvia, they were the Canadian stars of the early ’60s folk boom that gave the world Bob Dylan, Phil Ochs, Joan Baez, the Clancy Brothers, and the Kingston Trio.