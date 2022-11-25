Nicki Nicole Releases New Single 'Frío'
The song is accompanied by an official music video, directed by Lucas Vignale.
Rising Argentine star Nicki Nicole has released the new single "Frío." The song is accompanied by an official music video, directed by Lucas Vignale.
"'Frío' represents a new stage for me," Nicki shares. "It's a super futuristic song and video, showing a different side that I've wanted people to hear for a long time. While this song is very summery, there is always something about the cold that I'm going to like."
"Frío" follows Nicki's recent single "Nobody Like Yo," a track which fuses trap with salsa. "'Nobody Like Yo' is a song that I have wanted everyone to hear for a long time," Nicki says. "It was saved for just the right moment which is now. It talks about an internal battle between two people that grapple every day due to their egos and pretentiousness."
The Latin GRAMMYs® nominee attended the awards in which her Christina Aguilera collaboration "Pa Mi Muchachas" was 4x nominated. Nicki is currently in the midst of her first Mexico headline tour. It follows her recent North America festival performances at Coachella, This Ain't No Picnic and Baja Beach.
Throughout 2022, Nicki has released explosive collaborations with artists such as Camilo, Eladio Carrión, Emilia and Los Ángeles Azules. She debuted her breakthrough album Parte De Mí in a powerful NPR "Tiny Desk (Home) Concert" last fall; it now has more than 16 million streams.
Watch the new music video here:
From This Author - Michael Major
