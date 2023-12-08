Nicki Minaj Drops 'Pink Friday 2' With Drake, Billie Eilish & More

The original "Pink Friday" album was released in 2010.

By: Dec. 08, 2023

Nicki Minaj Drops 'Pink Friday 2' With Drake, Billie Eilish & More

Nicki Minaj has dropped her fifth studio album, "Pink Friday 2."

The album is a followup to her 2010 debut album, "Pink Friday," and features J. Cole, Lil Wayne, Tate Kobang, Drake, Lourdiz, Lil Uzi Vert, Skillibeng, Skeng, Future, and Tasha Cobbs Leonard.

The album also features samples from Billie Eilish's "When the Party's Over," Cyndi Lauper's "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun," Blondie's "Heart of Glass," and more.

The original "Pink Friday" featured Rihanna, Drake, will.I.am, Kanye West, and Natasha Bedingfield. It featured hit singles like "Roman's Revenge," "Your Love," and "Superbass."

The "Super Freaky Girl" performer also recently shared the cities that she will be visiting on her upcoming tour in support of her new album, "Pink Friday 2." Exact dates and venues are unknown but fans can currently register for pre-sale for the 2024 tour dates.

Listen to Nicki Minaj's new album here:



