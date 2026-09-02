Newfound Road Signs With Main Attraction Management for Booking

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Main Attraction Management has announced a new partnership with NewFound Road for exclusive booking representation.

For over two decades, NewFound Road has been known for powerful harmonies, world class musicianship, and songs that reach deep into the heart of American roots music. Founded in 2001, the band quickly carved out a reputation as one of the most dynamic groups in bluegrass and acoustic music. With a sound built on soulful vocals, tight arrangements, and instrumental firepower, NewFound Road became a favorite on stages across the country, releasing a string of acclaimed albums and earning respect from fans and peers alike. Along the way, the band has shared their music everywhere from intimate listening rooms to major festivals, to the legendary stage of The Grand Ole Opry, leaving lasting impressions with their blend of tradition and innovation.

After stepping away from the road in 2013, NewFound Road has reunited with renewed passion and energy. The lineup features Tim Shelton (lead vocals, guitar), Jr. Williams (banjo, tenor vocals), Joe Booher (mandolin, harmony vocals), and Greg Martin (bass), a powerhouse group that balances seasoned experience with fresh creativity. Now signed to Billy Blue Records, NewFound Road is back in the studio and back on stage, bringing fans both the timeless sound they've always loved and brand new music that reflects the band's growth and vision. With 2026 marking their 25th anniversary, NewFound Road is writing an exciting new chapter in a story that's far from finished.

As the band celebrates their milestone anniversary year and looks ahead to the future, NewFound Road has signed with Main Attraction Management for exclusive booking representation.

Main Attraction Management is a boutique booking and talent buying agency owned and operated by Laura Mainer. A 2012 honors graduate of East Tennessee State University's Bluegrass, Old Time, and Country Music Program, Laura was among the program's first Bachelor of Arts degree recipients. For nearly sixteen years, she has skillfully managed tour schedules for a wide range of prestigious artists. Her current roster includes the legendary Seldom Scene, Danny Paisley & The Southern Grass, NewFound Road, Donna Ulisse, Alan Bibey & Grasstowne, and the ETSU Bluegrass Pride Band. She also handles talent buying and artist relations for Blue Highway Fest, held annually in Big Stone Gap, Virginia.

"Tim Shelton is one of my favorite bluegrass voices, hands down," says Mainer. "I've been a fan of NewFound Road for years, so it's truly an honor to represent them and be part of their team. They are one of the tightest, most versatile bands in our genre, and I'm excited to dig in and keep them busy."

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