New York's Westend Brings Underground Sounds To New Noise

Hailing from the New York underground, Westendcombines deep tech sounds with savvy house beats on his New Noise debut "Goin Up." Buy and stream here!



Coming off a spring tour that led into his first EDC performance ever, Westend brings his contagious take on house music to Dim Mak's New Noise. Since arriving on the scene via 2016's Connected EP, the budding producer has steadily built a dedicated following. Westend's music has been championed by the likes of Claude Von Stroke, Bob Sinclair, Justin Martin, Oliver Heldens, Walker & Royce and Martin Solveig, and he's released records on Dirtybird, Audiophile and Sweat It Out. Westend earned a Beatport #1 on the Future House Chart with his Gyrate EP and last year's Excuses EP hit the Top 5 on the Tech House Chart. Keep a lookout for more hits to come from New York's rising star..



New Noise is Dim Mak's new music discovery imprint that focuses on cutting edge sounds from burgeoning artists across the genre spectrum. New Noise originally got its start as a compilation series highlighting fresh faces handpicked by Steve Aoki and the Dim Mak crew. Since then, the platform has evolved into a bi-weekly, free-download model based on singles. New Noise's current incarnation is also copyright free, which allows the budding community of Twitch gamers and amateur YouTube creators to use New Noise music in their videos and live streams without the need to purchase or pay fees, all in exchange for linking back to the artists and their music.





