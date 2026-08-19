New York Comedy Festival to Add 100+ Shows to 2026 Lineup

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The New York Comedy Festival (NYCF) announced more than 100 additional shows joining its 2026 lineup, further expanding this year's ten-day celebration of comedy, which runs November 6–15 across New York City's five boroughs. The newly announced programming brings together a mix of established favorites, rising stars, innovative formats and one-of-a-kind live experiences.

Newly announced shows and programming include Tokyo Kanpai Boys on November 6 at the New York Comedy Club Upper West Side, Anxiety Club Screening and Conversation on November 7 at The Venue on Music Row at Hard Rock Hotel New York, Alfred Robles on November 8 at The Venue on Music Row at Hard Rock Hotel New York, 'Good One with Jesse Fox' Live Podcast on November 8 at The Venue on Music Row at Hard Rock Hotel New York, Moshe Kasher on November 8 at The Bell House, Sharief Johnson's JR Comedy Album Recording on November 8 at New York Comedy Club Upper West Side, Jason Choi Live on November 9 at New York Comedy Club Midtown, WRONG! A F*cked Up Game Show with Jay Light on November 9 at Caveat, Ester Steinberg: Showgirly on November 10 at New York Comedy Club Midtown, Charlene Kaye on November 11 at The Venue on Music Row at Hard Rock Hotel New York, Andre DeFreitas: Public Display of Affection on November 11 at The Stand West, Valeria Vulpe on November 11 at New York Comedy Club Upper West Side, Jake Lambert Live on November 13 at Union Hall, Eddie Pepitone on November 10 and 11 at Union Hall, Dane Cook: Funny Money Documentary Screening and Q&A on November 15 at The Venue on Music Row at Hard Rock Hotel New York and more. See the full lineup of additional shows here.

The new additions join previously announced headliners including Ben Bankas, Mojo Brookzz, Comic Relief x The Moth, Dropout Improv, Adam Friedland, Gayme Show! Starring Matt Rogers and Dave Mizzoni, Ilana Glazer, Jess Hilarious, Jordan Jensen, Jordan Klepper, Marc Maron, Joanne McNally, Ms. Pat, Sarah Sherman & Patti Harrison, Daniel Sloss, Ziwe, and more.

'We're thrilled to continue building out this year's New York Comedy Festival lineup with an incredible range of shows that showcase the depth, diversity and creativity of comedy being created in New York City and beyond,' said Caroline Hirsch, founder and owner of the New York Comedy Festival. 'From established festival favorites and exciting new voices, this expanded programming reflects the extraordinary talent that makes New York such a vital comedy capital. We're excited to give audiences even more opportunities to discover breakout acts, celebrate their favorites and experience the unmatched energy of comedy in New York.'

For more than two decades, the New York Comedy Festival has been a defining platform for comedy in New York and a premier event on the global comedy calendar. Founded by Caroline Hirsch and produced by Carolines, the festival launched in 2004 with a dozen stand-up shows over five days. Now in its 22nd year, NYCF has grown into a ten-day celebration featuring more than 100 shows and over 200 comedians from across the country and around the world. The festival's programming has also expanded far beyond traditional stand-up, encompassing live podcast recordings, film and television screenings, sketch and improv, conversations, industry panels and special events. At its core, NYCF remains committed to Caroline Hirsch's longstanding mission of championing comedians, cultivating emerging voices and creating a platform where the next generation of talent can share the stage with some of comedy's biggest names.

The Hard Rock Hotel New York will serve as the official host hotel for the NYCF for the fifth consecutive year. With music and entertainment at its core, the hotel will host festival performances, events and after-parties, along with exclusive overnight experiences for artists and audiences throughout the festival.

The 2026 NYCF is made possible by sponsors Bread Financial, NBC & Peacock, Hard Rock Hotel New York, ABC7, iHeart Radio, New York Post, NYC Tourism + Conventions, The Mayor's Office of Media & Entertainment, The Onion, SiriusXM, and Variety.

About the New York Comedy Festival

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