Peter&Bruno has recorded five acoustic Queen songs at Baggpipe Studio which now has been release at Spotify.

Versions which will touch you in a way Queen songs never had before. Their voices are blending together in perfect harmony.

The songs are:

I Want It All

I Want to Break Free

These Are the Days of Our Lives

Radio Ga Ga

Who Wants to Live Forever

https://open.spotify.com/album/2cxhZ30lTvti8HYl1cXwhh#_=_

Related Articles View More Music Stories