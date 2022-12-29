New Orleans Musician Dave Jordan Releases New LP 'Keep Going'

For nearly three decades, Dave Jordan has been a staple of the New Orleans and south Louisiana music scene. He's been described as the swampy lovechild of Tom Petty, John Prine and Dr. John and "the personification of the New Orleans ethos". His music freely flows between New Orleans funk, Americana roots, and rock and roll, defying genre and categorization.

A three-time finalist in OffBeat Magazine's 'Best of the Beat' awards for Best Roots Rock Band and Best Roots Rock album, Jordan has been lauded as "one of New Orleans' great song-smiths and bandleaders of my generation" by musician and long time WWOZ DJ, Marc Stone.

Dave regularly performs at New Orleans music institutions Tipitina's, the Maple Leaf and DBA, as well as every major festival in south Louisiana, including multiple performances at the iconic New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival. He has recorded with New Orleans legends Art Neville, George Porter, Anders Osborne and more. Jordan has released five albums since 2010, including These Old Boots, which was named Top 10 of the Year by NOLA.com/Times Picayune.

As a national touring act, Jordan frequently performs in the southeast, Colorado and the mountain west, and throughout Florida to Key West. He has been featured in various national media outlets including Relix, Paste, Hittin' The Note and NPR. Over the course of his career, he has shared the stage with legendary artists Widespread Panic, Little Feat, funky Meters, Col. Bruce Hampton, Aquarium Rescue Unit, Merl Saunders, Galactic, drivin' n cryin', Leftover Salmon and more. This past September, Dave made his debut at the prestigious Telluride Blues and Brews Festival.

On his latest release, Keep Going, Dave again teamed up with Anders Osborne. For their third album collaboration, Osborne not only produces, but also provides his extraordinary guitar work with a backing band including legendary bassist George Porter, Jr (The Meters); renowned studio and touring drummer Chad Cromwell (Neil Young/Mark Knopfler); and local violinist and frequent band-mate, Rurik Nunan (Cracker/Loose Cattle). Featuring nine tracks, Keep Going highlights Jordan's potent blend of Americana storytelling and south Louisiana roots music.

Listen to the new album here: