New Marquee Sessions Announced for Billboard Latin Music Week

Billboard today announced that Latin music stars Anitta, Anuel AA, Becky G, Nicky Jam and Wisin will join Ryan Tedder, Jamie Foxx, Los Tigres del Norte, Walter Kolm and Billboard's Leila Cobo for a set of incredible Superstar Q&A conversations at the 30th Anniversary installment of Latin Music Week, a three-day immersive experience dedicated to Latin music, culture and entertainment, taking place virtually on October 20-23, 2020 at BillboardLatinMusicWeek.com.



Brazilian Pop superstar, Anitta, whose single "Me Gusta" feat. Cardi B and Myke Towers just debuted at No.5 on the Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart, and three-time Grammy winning songwriter, producer and lead singer of the multi- platinum band OneRepublic, Ryan Tedder, will partake in a one-on-one conversation about working together on Anitta's forthcoming album, Girl From Rio, and much more. Puerto Rican rapper and Billboard Latin Music Awards finalist Anuel AA will be joined by his close friend, Academy Award-winning actor Jamie Foxx, to talk about their upcoming joint music and film projects, including a documentary on Anuel's life, produced by Anuel, Foxx, and RD Whittington.



Global Latin music superstar and activist Becky G will join Jorge and Hernan Hernandez from Los Tigres del Norte, the 15-Time GRAMMY/LATIN GRAMMY winning legends reverently known as 'the voice of the people', to discuss the role artists currently play in engaging voters and the immigrant experience as seen by two generations of iconic Mexican American artists. Reggaeton star Nicky Jam will discuss the process behind his songs with Billboard's Latin Industry Lead Leila Cobo for the "Sony ATV Iconic Songwriter" panel. Latin urban superstar Wisin will also be joined by top Latin music executive Walter Kolm to chat about how the two have joined forces and expanded into their own label operations. Kolm launched WK Records earlier this year and Wisin launched La Base Music Group, which is administered by WK Records. They will discuss how they are discovering new talent and creating new and novel marketing and promotions strategies in the music business, in a panel moderated by Enrique Santos, Chairman and Chief Creative Officer of iHeart Latino.



Celebrating its 30th anniversary as the longest-running and biggest Latin music industry and fan gathering in the world, Latin Music Week will feature intimate artist conversations, industry panels, workshops and performances.



Previously announced participants include J Balvin, Black Eyed Peas, Camilo, Natanael Cano, Cazzu, Deepak Chopra, Jhay Cortez, Gustavo Dudamel, Jennifer Lopez, Lunay, Maluma, Mariah Angeliq, Nicki Nicole, Ozuna, Rauw Alejandro, Rosalía, Afo Verde, Carlos Vives, Pharrell Williams and Sech.



Billboard Latin Music Week will also include a series of industry panels and other exciting guests that will be announced in the coming weeks.

