New High Pulp EP LIGHT FIX Out Fall 2019

High Pulp is very pleased to announce that "Broken Little Dolls", the first single from their forthcoming fall 2019 EP Light Fix, has premiered at Ghettoblaster here.



"Broken Little Dolls" unrolls from smooth soul-jazz and smoky funk melodies until it unexpectedly breaks apart and skitters feverishly to an abstract conclusion. Unexpectedly, "Broken Little Dolls" features guest vocalist Shaina Shepherd. Indeed, all three selections from the Light Fix EP feature different guest vocalists, a first for this group known initially for sprawling instrumental virtuosity. As is their tradition of choosing to take the unexpected turn at every juncture, this new release embraces the voice as an instrument, putting it front and center.

Listen here:

Broken Little Dolls (feat. Shaina Shepherd) by High Pulp



Light Fix sees appearances by three R&B/soul singers and KEXP favorites. Falon Sierra, who can be found all over Seattle opening for groups like Shabazz Palaces and Sassy Black, sings about an ex-lover on the song "Glow". Shaina Shepherd, the classically trained powerhouse front woman of Bearaxe, sings about persistence and growth in "Broken Little Dolls". And finally, JusMoni, who can be found collaborating with Shabazz Palaces, Porter Ray and Stas thee Boss, opens her heart while confronting the loss of a loved one on "Not By Chance."



In keeping with the collaborative philosophy at the core of the High Pulp concept, each vocalist was sent a handful of raw, iPhone quality ideas with which to vibe. From there a dialog developed, and the tunes emerged from that spark of inspiration. "It was pretty amazing how they all took what we gave them and just made it work so well" says drummer / undeniable visionary Rob Granfelt, "they truly elevated it to a whole new level." Which, in a way, is the only thing one can reliably expect from High Pulp.







Born out of a basement in Seattle's Greenwood neighborhood in 2015, High Pulp's winding music effortlessly draws from diverse influences. The lineup-fluid collective transmutes from lock-tight trio to expansive ensemble as they meander from jazz to funk to hip-hop to punk, melding myriad melodic touchstones to create something distinctly avant-garde. Soon they were gracing the stages of iconic venues such as Neumos and The Crocodile and playing featured slots at festivals like Upstream and BAMF.



In January of 2018, the band entered the 'studio' (a friend's cabin on Whidbey Island) to record their debut album Bad Juice. The record takes the listener along on a spirited journey of fearless exploration, all the while inducing subconscious head-bobbing.



Now, High Pulp is feverishly producing their next wave of releases. The instrumental single "Midnight Bistro" is staged for release this summer, and the full Light Fix EP is set to debut in the fall. Meanwhile, the band has written and recorded their second full-length album - titled Moon Milk - which will come out in 2020.





