New Bootsy Collins Song 'Stars' To Support MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund

Bootsy Collins is stepping up to help musicians who are struggling financially because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The GRAMMY Award-winning funk legend has released "Stars," a new song featuring appearances by several guest artists in association with Broadcast Music Inc. (BMI), the largest performing rights organization in the U.S., and the Recording Academy. Proceeds from downloads and streams of the song will benefit the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, which supports musicians who have lost work due to canceled performances. MusiCares is the public service wing of the Recording Academy (GRAMMY Awards).

Collins, a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member, wrote and recorded "Stars" in collaboration with rising country-Americana artist EmiSunshine. The 16-year-old Tennessee-based singer/songwriter is known for her powerful voice and masterful ukulele playing. She has been writing songs since the age of 5 and has performed at the Grand Ole Opry 14 times.

"I was very impressed by this young lady's depth in the world around her," Collins said. "It is my pleasure to support EmiSunshine in her musical career. She has all the real qualities of a real person and a true star."

Listen and watch the video below!

"I am very excited and honored to be working with Bootsy Collins," she said. "We come from different musical worlds, but I love exploring and incorporating other styles in my own songs. The fact that 'Stars' will be used to help other struggling artists makes this project even more meaningful."

Other artists on "Stars" include Olvido Ruiz, Uché, Manou Gallou, Béla Fleck, Steve Jordan, Brian Culbertson, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, Victor Wooten and Dr. Cornel West, the acclaimed author, professor and political activist.

"'Stars' reminds us that none of us made the other and that our planet is our ship through time and space," Collins said. "The opportunity to reset and respect our land, our people, and everything in it comes from Star Children many Moons away. You all are 'Star Children,' so come shine with us!"

"Stars" is available at BootsyCollins.com and through most streaming platforms.

