Nessa Barrett Releases New Single 'Dying on the Inside'

Nessa Barrett doubles down on her signature vulnerability on the powerful new single and video "dying on the inside," out today via Warner Records. The propulsive alt-pop track further solidifies the breakout artist's evocative, self-reflective songwriting that was previously showcased on 2021's pretty poison, her seven-track debut EP.

"I've talked about my borderline personality disorder, anxiety and depression," Barrett says of her unfiltered approach to songwriting, "but the one thing that I have been struggling to open up about has been my eating disorder." Writing and recording the song turned out to be a cathartic experience. "The first time I heard 'dying on the inside,' I burst into tears," she reveals. "I couldn't stop crying. It is one of the most honest songs that I've ever made."

Produced by frequent collaborator Evan Blair, the gripping track begins as a ballad, with Barrett calling out damaging beauty standards-cleverly describing her struggles as "the dinner conversation no one talks about"-before ramping up into a drum-backed chorus where her admissions get even rawer. "I hate that I always look my best when I'm dying on the inside," she sings over chaotic, rock-fueled instrumentation.

The timely themes covered by "dying on the inside" are perfectly captured by the gritty visual, which Barrett conceptualized. In it, the singer-songwriter battles against her bathroom scales, goes on a nightime drive and, in a cathartic moment, burns a magazine as a protest against the media's damaging beauty standards.

Barrett opened up about the song in the January issue of Seventeen magazine, which she covered. "I wanted to share my experience with [an eating disorder] that I've had, while also being able to make a song that people can relate to," the 19-year-old says of "dying on the inside." "Even if they don't have an eating disorder, they might still struggle with comparing themselves to other people online."

Given the success of the superstar's past releases, "dying on the inside" is sure to reach millions of ears. Nessa has garnered over 534 million streams to date with such hits as 2021's jxdn-assisted punk-pop anthem "la di die" and her single from her debut pretty poison EP "i hope ur miserable until ur dead" - which became her first-ever Billboard Hot 100 entry.

After being named as one of Billboard's "21 Under 21" - as well being among Pandora and Ones to Watch lists of Artists to Watch in 2022 - Barrett is determined to share her raw, brazenly honest songs with as many people as possible.

Watch the new music video here: