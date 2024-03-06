Nell Mescal Shares New Single 'Warm Body'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Nell Mescal shares her new song “Warm Body.” The new track is the second single from her debut EP Can I Miss It For A Minute? which will be released on May 3rd 2024 via LAB Records.

Mescal shares that “Warm Body” is “a song about struggling to move on from past situations and how that affects making new relationships” explains Nell. “It's about growing up and navigating relationships with the worry that the people you love will leave you”. “Warm Body” draws inspiration from Nell's childhood, friendships, Irish roots, and her family. Listen to “Warm Body” here.



Nell spoke to NYLON today about her new song, and they call “Warm Body” “a rumbling and radiant rock song that finds her embracing young adulthood in vibrant, tumultuous color.” Read the full interview here. Mescal is currently featured as the cover of the New Music Daily playlist on Apple Music and was interviewed on The Zane Lowe show by fill-in host Hanuman Welch.



Praise for Nell continues from the likes of i-D, The New York Times, Cosmopolitan, DIY, The Line Of Best Fit, NME, The Times and many more all shining a light on the 20 year old. Not to mention being nominated for a Rolling Stone UK award and gracing the cover of Dork Magazine's issue at the turn of the year.



Having cut her teeth early on the live circuit, Nell had an explosive touring schedule these past 12 months, performing at Latitude, All Point East, Kendall Calling, Electric Picnic and she was handpicked to support the likes of HAIM, Florence & The Machine, Dermot Kennedy and The Last Dinner Party. Her first UK tour in January was a complete sell-out, with Nell and her band showcasing new material from the EP for the very first time.



“'Can I Miss it for a Minute?' is a concept EP written about growing up, moving away, friendship breakups and trying to navigate between current emotions and negative memories” adds Nell. “Each song tells a part of the same story with a beginning, middle and an end. Some songs written in the moment and some written in retrospect. It talks about my life and how I deal with experiences that have shaped me. Most importantly I think it's about moving on from things that used to have a hold on me.”

Photo Credit: Sophie Scott