Nekromantix 30th Anniversary Concert Film Scheduled For Halloween 2019

CLEOPATRA ENTERTAINMENT has announced the completion of a brand new 4K concert film for Danish-American Psychobilly band NEKROMANTIX that will be released this October 11th in honor of the band's 30th Anniversary. Filmed in 2019 at the Observatory Theater in Santa Ana, California and directed by Vicente Cordero (3TEETH, ROOM 37: The Mysterious Death Of Johnny Thunders), the live concert film features band founder/bassist/vocalist Kim Nekroman, guitarist/backing vocalist Francisco Mesa and recently-crowned drummer/backing vocalist Rene N*E*R*D La Muerte ripping thru the band's glorious nine-album catalog, much to the delight of their adoring fans at this sold-out Anniversary show.

Entitled NEKROMANTIX '3 Decades of Darkle', this limited-edition 30th Anniversary Release will include exclusive interviews with the band and rare photos that will be packaged in a gorgeous eight-panel Digipak with a standard definition DVD and Audio CD companion as an added bonus. A downloadable version will also be available on global digital platforms, coinciding with release of the Home Entertainment version.

NEKROMANTIX were formed in 1989 in Copenhagen by Kim Nekroman after he left the Danish Navy, in which he had been a submarine radio operator for eight years. Deciding to launch a new career in music, he initially played drums in a rockabilly band prior to the foundation of NEKROMANTIX. Learning to play the double bass and to sing, Nekroman set about forming a horror-themed psychobilly band with himself as the frontman. Three decades, multiple line-up changes and 9 studio albums later, Kim continues to carry the NEKROMANTIX flag which still embodies his original vision of monster and horror themes - as well as his signature "Coffinbass" - a self-built double bass with a body in the shape of a coffin and a headstock the shape of a cross.

Says Nekroman: "It took us 30 years to finally make an official full on live video and audio recording...can't think of a more thrilling way to celebrate this 3 decade anniversary, than an immortalized show consisting of songs from our very first album, in 1989, up until today. What an awesome and horrifying joyride. Now you can watch or re-live the show over and over again from the convenience of your couch."

NEKROMANTIX 3 Decades of Darkle Track listing:

1. Struck by a Wrecking Ball

2. Nightnurse

3. Alice In Psycholand

4. Brain Error

5. Demons Are A Girl's Best Friend

6. Driller Killer

7. Nekrotastic Extacy

8. See The Devil Smile

9. Nekrofelia

10. Gargoyles Over Copenhagen

11. Subcultural Girl

12. Sea Of Red

13. Glow in the Dark

14. Brought Back To Life

15. Horny In A Hearse

16. Alive

17. Nice Day For A Resurrection

18. Haunted Cathouse

19. Who Killed The Cheerleader

Pre-order the album here.





