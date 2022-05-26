Neck Deep Returns With New Single 'STFU'

UK-rock band Neck Deep is back and better than ever with their newest track "STFU", their first new music in two years - following 2020's All Distortions Are Intentional - and their first self-released music in a decade since the band's original demos. With heavy guitar riffs and driving drum fills, the new single feels like a callback to the band's early days, whilst still pushing them in a new and exciting direction.

Recorded with Andrew Wade, who last worked with the band on 2015's, Life's Not Out To Get You, the band describes the thumping pop-punk song as "somewhat of a return to our roots, and a return to what we do best." With singer, Ben Barlow, adding, "As the world was falling apart at the time, and only seems to have worsened recently, it felt right to satirize the decline of society in typical punk fashion. Looking at the world through a screen and being lured into the impending sense of doom that's overcome us all."

The band's ability to find humor in challenging times, came in handy when their planned video shoot for the song with director, Max Moore, hung in the balance. What should have been a three-hourflight to Louisville ended up as "three cancelled flights, eight hours in an airport, a $5000 taxi, a magical stray dog with a taste for gas station hot dogs and a twelve hour drive," Barlow explains. "Don't ever say we haven't busted our asses for this! And don't tell me I look tired in the video!" he laughs.

Neck Deep is returning to the United States after their successful fall 2021 tour. The band will be supporting Blackbear at Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, CO, on March 31 alongside State Champs and MOD SUN. Neck Deep will also be co-headlining Sad Summer Fest this summer, starting in Sacramento, CA, on July 8 and making stops throughout the country before ending in Milwaukee, WI, on August 6. Neck Deep is also slated to perform at When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas, NV, on October 22, 23, and 29. More information and tickets for all shows can be found at www.neckdeepuk.com/live

Neck Deep leapt from side project to full-time band in 2012. Across four albums, the band struck a chord with a burgeoning audience, quickly heralded as leaders of a resurgence in hook-heavy punk, with an immediate accessibility and fun attitude combined with genuine concern for issues like loneliness, depression, and anxiety. The instant relatability of the band's songs and overall approachable attitude endeared them to a new and incredibly passionate generation, with devotion to rival the biggest titans of melodic rock.

Over the last decade, they've gatecrashed the charts, both at home and internationally, sold hundreds of thousands of records and concert tickets, graced magazine covers all over the world and toured with some of the biggest names in the business in the process. As the band enter their second decade as a band, you'd continue to be foolish betting against the boys from Wrexham.

Listen to the new single here:

Upcoming Neck Deep Tour Dates

May 31 - MORRISON, CO, US - Red Rocks Amphitheatre +

July 8 - SACRAMENTO, CA - Heart Health Park ^

July 9 - ANAHEIM, CA - City National Grove Of Anaheim ^

July 12 - DALLAS, TX - Gilley's ^

July 13 - HOUSTON, TX - White Oak Music Hall - Lawn ^

July 15 - ORLANDO, FL - Orlando Amphitheatre ^

July 16 - ATLANTA, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy ^

July 19 - PITTSBURGH, PA - Stage Ae Outdoors ^

July 20 - PITTSBURGH, MI - The Crofoot Festival Grounds ^

July 22 - NEW YORK, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17 ^

July 23 - WORCESTER, MA - Palladium ^

July 24 - BALTIMORE, MD - Pier Six Pavilion ^

July 26 - COLUMBUS, OH - Kemba Live Outdoor ^

July 27 - NEWPORT, KY - Promowest Pavilion ^

July 29 - ASBURY PARK, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage ^

July 30 - PHILADELPHIA, PA - Mann Centre ^

August 2 - CLEVELAND, OH - Jacobs Pavilion ^

August 3 - LEWISTON, NY - Artpark ^

August 5 - MILWAUKEE, WI - The Rave/Eagles Club ^

October 22 - LAS VEGAS, NV - Las Vegas Festival Ground *

October 23 - LAS VEGAS, NV - Las Vegas Festival Ground *

October 29 - LAS VEGAS, NV - Las Vegas Festival Ground *

+ with blackbear

^ Sad Summer Festival

* When We Were Young Festival