Neck Deep Premiere New Single 'Heartbreak Of The Century'

The single was released with an Academy Award deserving music video.

Feb. 14, 2023  

Attention all cinephiles: you are cordially invited to the premiere of "Heartbreak Of The Century," the newest single and music video from UK-rock band Neck Deep. The track is described as "a classic sounding Neck Deep song, catchy, angsty, pacey, powerful and a little bit pathetic" by vocalist Ben Barlow, complete with an Academy Award deserving music video.

Barlow continues, "We took the idea of 'the heartbreak of the century' and imagined if you could actually win an award for that. So there we had it- a sty Oscar's, where we won the heartbreak of the century award. We wanted the video to feel classic/ nostalgic, something that was entertaining to watch rather than your usual. It features some of our best (worst) acting to date and is one of our favorite videos we've ever done."

"Heartbreak Of The Century" follows up the band's 2022 single "STFU," which was filled with heavy guitar riffs and driving drum fills. The track feels like a callback to the band's early days, whilst still pushing them in a new and exciting direction right into "Heartbreak Of The Century".

Neck Deep's fourth album All Distortions Are Intentional was released in 2020 via Hopeless Records. The first week of the album's release saw over 20,000 copies sold and over 20 Million streams around the world. Securing the #6 spot on the Billboard Top Album charts as well as the #2 spots on the Alternative, Rock, Independent and Internet Album charts and #3 on Vinyl here in the United States as well as a Top 5 debut in the UK's Top Albums chart, the album is polished yet raw, layered but catchy as hell.

With singles "Sick Joke", "I Revolve (Around You)", "Fall", "When You Know" and "Lowlife", All Distortions Are Intentional marks an epiphany of true self-belief for its creators. Fans can stream the album here.

Over the last decade, Neck Deep have gatecrashed the charts, both at home and internationally, sold hundreds of thousands of records and concert tickets, graced magazine covers all over the world and toured with some of the biggest names in the business in the process. As the band enter their second decade as a band, you'd continue to be foolish betting against the boys from Wrexham.



P*ssy Riot & Boyfriend Share Their Dance With the Devil Single Photo
P*ssy Riot & Boyfriend Share 'Their Dance With the Devil' Single
Pussy Riot and Boyfriend’s 'Dance With the Devil' is a offering that fuses rock, dance and hyperpop. As expected, the fans can see a masterpiece co-directed by Pussy Riot creator Nadya Tolokonnikova and visual artist Yulia Shur. The video sees Boyfriend appearing opposite Tolokonnikova and features legendary model/performance artist Amanda Lepore.
THE HOLLY Documentary Announces Limited NYC Theatrical Run Photo
THE HOLLY Documentary Announces Limited NYC Theatrical Run
Distributed by Gravitas Ventures, executive produced by Academy Award-winner Adam McKay (Don’t Look Up, The Big Short) and directed by first-time filmmaker and award-winning journalist Julian Rubinstein, THE HOLLY brings to bear eight years of embedded, investigative reporting into a riveting exposé of the connections.
Temples Share New Song From New Sean Ono Lennon Produced Album Photo
Temples Share New Song From New Sean Ono Lennon Produced Album
Temples have shared their delirious new single, “Cicada,” available now at all DSPs and streaming services. Produced by labelmate Sean Ono Lennon and mixed by GRAMMY® Award-winner Dave Fridmann (The Flaming Lips, Mercury Rev, MGMT), “Cicada” heralds the British psychedelic rock quartet’s long awaited new album, Exotico.
León Larregui (Zoé) Announces PRISMARAMA US Tour & New Album Photo
León Larregui (Zoé) Announces 'PRISMARAMA' US Tour & New Album
The 16-date PRISMARAMA USA Tour will kick off on May 1st at The Fillmore in San Francisco and will visit Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Houston, Dallas, New York, and Washington DC, among others, before wrapping up on May 30th at Chicago’s House of Blues. Tickets for the Prismarama US Tour will be on sale beginning this Friday, February 17th.

P!NK Shares New Song 'When I Get There' From 'TRUSTFALL' AlbumP!NK Shares New Song 'When I Get There' From 'TRUSTFALL' Album
February 14, 2023

Critically-acclaimed singer-songwriter and global pop icon P!NK will release her highly-anticipated ninth studio album, TRUSTFALL, this week. P!NK has released the album's opening track, 'When I Get There,' today. The track is dedicated to her late father. Watch the new lyric video, featuring home footage of the two of them, now!
Tammy Glover Releases 'LA, I Love You'Tammy Glover Releases 'LA, I Love You'
February 14, 2023

The song is the lead-off single from WENDY, MY DARLING, an album that also serves as the soundtrack to an acclaimed indie musical of the same name. The song aspires to join the canon of other love songs to cities throughout pop culture from “New York, New York” to “(Chicago Is) My Kind of Town” and “I Love L.A.”
Caroline Polachek Shares New Album 'Desire, I Want to Turn Into You'Caroline Polachek Shares New Album 'Desire, I Want to Turn Into You'
February 14, 2023

This collection - co-produced almost entirely by Polachek and Danny L. Harle - experiments with melodies & sounds less familiar in the pop mainstream, from the Scottish bagpipes in “Blood And Butter” to flamenco rhythms in “Sunset.” An ethereal experience, this album is filled with lush vocal adornments, lyrics bursting with odes to love.
Kimya Dawson Shares Cover of Daniel Johnston's 'Follow That Dream'Kimya Dawson Shares Cover of Daniel Johnston's 'Follow That Dream'
February 14, 2023

The compilation, originally shared as a CD-only release in 2006, features standout performances of Johnston classic by some of indie music's greatest talents, including: Danielson & Sufjan Stevens, Kimya Dawson, Dot Allison, Mike Watt, Jad Fair & Kramer, Jeffrey Lewis, LUMBEROB, R. Stevie Moore, and more.
Disney Music Group Announces New Label Venture With D'MileDisney Music Group Announces New Label Venture With D'Mile
February 14, 2023

Good Company Records backed by Andscape/DMG is the creation of the award-winning, prolific producer and songwriter, who has worked with H.E.R., Silk Sonic, Rihanna, Bruno Mars, Janet Jackson, Mary J. Blige, Ty Dolla $ign, Chris Brown, Lucky Daye and Charlie Wilson amongst many others.
