Naughty Alice Releases New R&B Cut 'bloodline'

Naughty Alice, aka. 24-year-old London-based producer and songwriter Alice Haine, crafts vibey hook-laden alt pop and R&B tracks. Immediately catchy yet wholly original, her music combines sensuous female vocal melodies with bass focused beats.

Her brand new single 'bloodline' is no exception to this. Collaborating with up and coming 19-year-old singer Silvana, who has gained a following from singing covers and originals on TikTok - the topic of the single is based on Silvana's past and no longer existing relationship with her father, who cast her aside after finding out she wanted to pursue music as opposed to a more traditional career.

Despite the song's soul-bearing nature, Haine's latest offering is in fact a heart-warming, uplifting track and puts her in a strong position for the rest of 2023.

Naughty Alice has been featured on BBC Radio London, BBC 1Xtra, BBC Introducing and Spotify editorial playlists. She takes her inspiration from an array of artists of all different genres but some current favourites include Little Simz, Joy Crookes, Obongjayar, Kehlani, SAULT and Mahalia.

Listen to the new single here: