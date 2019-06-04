Native Harrow Share WAY TO LIGHT Music Video, New Album Out Now

Native Harrow, the nom de plume of singer-songwriter Devin Tuel, have shared the music video for their song "Way To Light", the final track off their new albumHappier Now, out now in North America via Different Time Records. The band also recently penned a deal with UK-based label Loose Music to release the record in Europe and the UK on August 2, 2019.

Stream and purchase Happier Now here!

Watch "Way To Light" via YouTube here:

In a review of the new record, NYS Music stated, "Happier Now cements itself as a great album by saving the best for last. 'Way To Light,' a sarcastic fantasy about the love of material goods, is a building slow burn, with a hint of "Dear Prudence" and some fantastically eerie slide guitar."

"The way we view the world as children and the way we view the world once we're grown are drastically different," Tuel explains. "For the 'Way To Light' video, we selected images specifically of baby boomers and the generation that raised them. Their values, their understanding and misunderstanding of the shape of the world and the meaning of all things is still the gold standard by which people are measured, judged, and found wanting. Questioning this value system is often perceived as a blanket dismissal of that generation rather than an attempt to open an honest dialogue. I realized that money doesn't fulfill everything for me. Why do we spend so much time pursuing money if it doesn't make us happy in the end?"

Happier Now's nine songs were written during three back-to-back tours across North America supporting the band's second album, Sorores. The album was recorded live on the floor in just three days during what Tuel jokingly calls "downtime" in the middle of the grueling 108 date tour. It was recorded and mixed by Alex Hall (JD McPherson, The Cactus Blossoms, Pokey LaFarge) at Chicago's Reliable Recorders and co-produced by Hall, Tuel, and her bandmate, multi-instrumentalist Stephen Harms.

The record has been praised by Rolling Stone, Paste Magazine, Glide Magazine, The Key, American Standard Time, Buffalo Rising, Grateful Web, and more. They were aslo recently invited into WXPN's studio for a session with Folkadelphia. Check out their performance of "Can't Go On Like This" HERE.

The band will play a steady run of shows around the East Coast throughout the summer. See the current list of dates below.

Tour Dates:

June 22 - Wrightsville,PA @ The Burning Bridge Tavern

July 13 - Ambler, PA @ Forest & Main Brewing Company

July 19 - Beacon, NY @ Quinn's

July 21 - Pawling, NY @ Daryl's House

July 23 - Syracuse, NY @ Funk 'n Waffles

August 11 - Millville, NJ @ Cedar Rose Winery

August 13 - Exton, PA @ Eagleview Town Center

September 7 - Lutterworth, UK @ The Long Road Festival





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You