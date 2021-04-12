Nathaniel Rateliff's Tiny Desk (Home) Concert Premieres Today

Today, Nathaniel Rateliff's Tiny Desk (Home) Concert premieres on NPR Music; watch/share it below.

Recorded at Mercury Cafe in Denver, the intimate performance includes renditions of Rateliff's "And It's Still Alright," "All Or Nothing" and "Mavis," which appeared on his 2020 solo album, And It's Still Alright. In addition, Rateliff performed his latest single, "Redemption," written for and featured in the Apple Original film, Palmer.

On March 26, Rateliff, backed by longtime band The Nights Sweats, performed on "CMT Crossroads" with country singer/songwriter Margo Price. The episode marked the first appearance for Rateliff on the Crossroads stage and the first time the two artists have teamed up to perform each other's music, including "Say It Louder" and "A Little Honey." Both tracks appear on Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats' critically lauded 2018 album Tearing at the Seams. Watch the full episode on CMT.com.

Earlier this year, Rateliff made his debut as the musical guest on "Saturday Night Live" nearly one year after the release of his solo album, And It's Still Alright (Stax Records), which was released to widespread acclaim. The record peaked at #3 on iTunes' Top Albums chart, debuted at #1 on Billboard's Americana/Folk chart, landed at #2 on their Current Rock chart and resided at #1 on the Americana Albums Chart for eight consecutive weeks. The lead single and title track was #1 for eight consecutive weeks at Triple A Radio, #1 for nine consecutive weeks on the Americana Singles chart and #1 for three weeks at Non-Commercial radio, while NPR's "World Cafe" ranked the track #1 on their list of Public Radio's Most Popular Songs Of 2020. Additionally, the single "Time Stands" peaked at #1 on the Americana Singles chart and appeared within the Top 5 at Triple A Radio. Rateliff also performed on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" and "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Listen to And It's Still Alright HERE.

Watch the Tiny Desk concert here:

Photo Credit: Rett Rogers