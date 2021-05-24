Nathaniel Rateliff Confirms Night Sweats Return With Tour

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats are back with a summer and fall tour. The extensive run of shows includes their annual shows at Red Rocks Amphitheatre (a three-night run for the first time) as well as performances at Willie Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival, Nashville's First Bank Amphitheater, Raleigh's Red Hat Amphitheater and more. The band will share the stage with The Marcus King Band, Margo Price, Bahamas, Delta Spirit and Tré Burt. General on-sale begins on Thursday, May 27 at 10:00 AM local time while tickets are available for purchase at nathanielrateliff.com/tour.

The Night Sweats took a break after the touring cycle behind their acclaimed second album Tearing at the Seams. During that time, Rateliff released a solo album, And It's Still Alright, in February 2020 and planned a full year of touring until it was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Rateliff still remained active during the lockdown with various streaming events and fundraisers while leading the charge for the Colorado Music Relief Fund, which raised over $800,000 for musicians and crew members in Colorado. In September 2020, Rateliff and his ten-piece folk band played six-night run at Red Rocks to a reduced capacity crowd of only 125 attendees. During the run of socially distanced shows Rateliff recorded Red Rocks 2020, a live album that will be released on July 17. You can listen to a live rendition of his track "Mavis" HERE and watch/share the accompanying performance video HERE.

Earlier this year, Rateliff made his debut as the musical guest on "Saturday Night Live" nearly one year after the release of And It's Still Alright (Stax Records), which debuted to widespread critical praise. The record peaked at #3 on iTunes' Top Albums chart, debuted at #1 on Billboard's Americana/Folk chart, landed at #2 on their Current Rock chart and resided at #1 on the Americana Albums Chart for eight consecutive weeks. The lead single and title track was #1 for eight consecutive weeks at Triple A Radio, #1 for nine consecutive weeks on the Americana Singles chart and #1 for three weeks at Non-Commercial radio, while NPR's "World Cafe" ranked the track #1 on their list of Public Radio's Most Popular Songs Of 2020. Additionally, the single "Time Stands" peaked at #1 on the Americana Singles chart and appeared within the Top 5 at Triple A Radio. Rateliff also performed on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert," "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and "CMT Crossroads" while his "Tiny Desk (Home) Concert" premiered on NPR Music in mid- April. Listen to And It's Still Alright HERE.

NATHANIEL RATELIFF & THE NIGHT SWEATS LIVE

July 20-Charlotte, NC-Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre*††

July 21-Raleigh, NC-Red Hat Amphitheater*††

July 27 -Bethlehem, PA-Levitt Pavilion Steel Stacks*††

July 28 -Essex Junction, VT-Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Exp*††

July 30-Portland, ME-Thompson's Point*††

August 13-Whitefish, MT- Big Mountain Ranch**

August 14-Missoula, MT-Kettlehouse Amphitheatre**

August 15-Spokane, WA-Spokane Pavilion**

August 17-Bend, OR-Les Schwab Amphitheatre**

August 18-Boise, ID -Ford Idaho Center**

August 20-Park City, UT-Deer Valley**

August 21-Grand Junction, CO-Amphitheatre at Los Colonias Park**

August 23-Morrison, CO-Red Rocks Amphitheatre**

August 24-Morrison, CO-Red Rocks Amphitheatre**

August 25-Morrison, CO-Red Rocks Amphitheatre**

September 22-24-Alpharetta, GA-Outlaw Music Festival

September 28-Richmond, VA-Virginia Credit Union Live‡

September 29-Asheville, NC-Rabbit Rabbit‡

October 1-Franklin, TN-Firstbank Amphitheatre‡††

October 2-Memphis, TN-Mempho Festival

October 9-St. Louis, MO-Saint Louis Music Park†

October 10-Columbus, OH-Express Live†

October 12-Cincinnati, OH-Icon Music Center†

October 13-Cleveland, OH-Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica†

*w/ The Marcus King Band

†w/ Margo Price

‡w/ Bahamas

**w/ Delta Spirit

††w/ Tré Burt

BOLD-Sold out

Photo Credit: Rett Rogers