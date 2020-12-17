Natalie Nicole Gilbert Releases New Winter Album

Multi-award winning vocalist, songwriter, and producer Natalie Nicole Gilbert shows her musical versatility and emotional breadth in her new nostalgic album, Warm Winter (Orchard). Having released over a dozen albums of original music ranging from EDM to jazz to alt pop rock, Gilbert delves into putting her own spin on an eclectic mix of 10 iconic songs written by some of the most notable songwriters of our time, including David Foster, Joni Mitchell and Andrew Lloyd Webber. To create the album, Gilbert collaborated with a multi-faceted team of music heavyweights, including composer and violinist Andrew Joslyn, (Leslie Odom Jr., Macklemore and Lewis, Suzanne Vega), songwriter, composer, orchestrator, film scorer and multi-instrumentalist Dana Bisignano (Oprah, VH1, and Curb Your Enthusiasm), and multiple award-winning TV and film composer Jonathan Still (Dancing With The Stars, Shameless, Inside the NFL). Warm Winter is out now on all digital platforms.

Gilbert's Warm Winter album consists of her unique reimaginings of 10 songs from a smorgasbord of genres. The songs range from Andrew Lloyd Webber's rendition of a centuries old Latin hymn "Pie Jesu", to a contemporary mashup of "What Child Is This" over the melody of "We Three Kings" in "What Child of Kings"; to Gilbert's ambitious covers of Joni Mitchell's 1971 Christmas folk song "River", Fleetwood Mac's 1974 "Landslide", David Foster's 1990 "Grown Up Christmas List" and Harry Styles's 2019 melancholy "Falling". "Walking in the Air", is from the children's TV animated film, The Snowman, and "Wrapped Up in a Dream Called You" brings lush traditional jazz to the album.

Guest artists on the album include vocalist Lisa Ramey (NBC's The Voice) and Grammy® Award winning vocalist/songwriter/producer Jarrett Johnson (Take 6, Michael Bublé, Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino) on "That Will Be Christmas". Strings were provided by Andrew Joslyn who played violin and viola on 7 of the 10 tracks, along with Eli Weinberger (Manahem Pressler, Macklemore and Lewis) on cello. Jonathan Still provided the piano and arrangement of "What Child Of Kings", and Dana Bisignano provided piano on four of the tracks. Warren Pettey adds a soulful jazz piano in "Falling", "Grown Up Christmas List" and "Landslide". "Wrapped Up in a Dream Called You" features Steve Rice (who also co-wrote the song) on piano and Jay Thomas on the tenor sax solo, joined by Devan Stovall on drums and Cary Black on bass.

The album was co-produced by Gilbert and Latin Grammy-nominated recording engineer, DJ and remixer Robert Eibach, who mixed and engineered the album. He also provided the beats and all instrumentation on "That Will Be Christmas".

Curl up with a hot cup of cocoa and listen to Warm Winter, the new winter-themed album by Natalie Nicole Gilbert, out on all digital platforms now, just in time for the holidays.

Stream the album here: